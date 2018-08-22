India vs England 3rd Test: 3 talking points from the game

India aims for a historic win at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

India played a stupendous game of cricket on day four of the highly engaging contest. They now require a solitary wicket at the moment to seal off a humongous victory over the Englishmen at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Let's have a look at the three talking points from the fourth day's play between India and England.

#3 The lone warrior from the English unit

Jos Buttler was the lone wolf for the hosts in their fourth day's play

If Buttler hadn't been in the middle, England would have lost the game by now that too by humongous margins. His knock of 106 in 176 deliveries helped the hosts in inching closer to the mighty total.

While a loss looked highly probable on cards for the Englishmen from the start of the 4th innings, one could say that it was the dangerous Buttler's presence that delayed the chances of a total Indian dominance over the English unit.

#2 Ben Stokes held the English innings from one end

Ben Stokes played an ultra-defensive innings

The 26-year-old played a rock-solid innings to help the hosts crawl closer to the Indian total. His knock of 62 in 187 deliveries gave a perfect testament to the cricketing fraternity as to why he's regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the World at the moment.

His dismissal on Bumrah's delivery crushed the hopes of the Englishmen, in what could have been a miraculous victory for the hosts amidst the riveting condition

#1 Jasprit Bumrah steals the show

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the hero for India in their fourth day's play

The yorker specialist exhibited a fantabulous piece of bowling to decimate the English unit to a paltry total. If Bumrah hadn't been in the playing XI for the third Test, then the outcome that we know would have been slightly different.

Bumrah's five-wicket haul at the expense of 85 runs in his 29 overs of play, helped the visitors in laying a foundation for a major victory over the hosts in the third game of the five-match contests.