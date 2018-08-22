Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England 3rd Test: 3 talking points from the game

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
117   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
India aims for a historic win at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

India played a stupendous game of cricket on day four of the highly engaging contest. They now require a solitary wicket at the moment to seal off a humongous victory over the Englishmen at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Let's have a look at the three talking points from the fourth day's play between India and England.

#3 The lone warrior from the English unit

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Jos Buttler was the lone wolf for the hosts in their fourth day's play

If Buttler hadn't been in the middle, England would have lost the game by now that too by humongous margins. His knock of 106 in 176 deliveries helped the hosts in inching closer to the mighty total.

While a loss looked highly probable on cards for the Englishmen from the start of the 4th innings, one could say that it was the dangerous Buttler's presence that delayed the chances of a total Indian dominance over the English unit.

#2 Ben Stokes held the English innings from one end

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ben Stokes played an ultra-defensive innings

The 26-year-old played a rock-solid innings to help the hosts crawl closer to the Indian total. His knock of 62 in 187 deliveries gave a perfect testament to the cricketing fraternity as to why he's regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the World at the moment.

His dismissal on Bumrah's delivery crushed the hopes of the Englishmen, in what could have been a miraculous victory for the hosts amidst the riveting condition

#1 Jasprit Bumrah steals the show

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the hero for India in their fourth day's play

The yorker specialist exhibited a fantabulous piece of bowling to decimate the English unit to a paltry total. If Bumrah hadn't been in the playing XI for the third Test, then the outcome that we know would have been slightly different.

Bumrah's five-wicket haul at the expense of 85 runs in his 29 overs of play, helped the visitors in laying a foundation for a major victory over the hosts in the third game of the five-match contests.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
England v India, 3rd Test Day 4: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 3rd Test Day 3
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st ODI: 5 Talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us