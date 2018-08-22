India vs England, 3rd Test: Interesting Stats

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 486 // 22 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli was once again brilliant with the bat in both the innings.

Before the Trent Bridge test got underway, India trailed England 2-0, and it seemed like it was 2014 all over again. However, India showed great character and grit to bounce back from a morale-deflating loss at Lord's, and produced an all-round performance to beat England in the third test. It was never going to be easy for the team to make a comeback like this. Hence, almost every player contributed to the performance. The series stands at 2-1 now, still in favour of England ,but this victory has definitely ignited a new hope in Indians.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this match:

1002 - It was 1002nd test match played by England (Won - 359, Lost - 298, Drawn - 345).

525 - It was 525th test match played by India (Won - 146, Lost - 162, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

1159 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 1099, Extras - 60)

155 - No. of fours hit in the match. Jos Buttler hit 24 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

5 - No. of sixes hit in the match.

2 - No. of centuries hit in the match (one each by Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler).

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya).

106 - No. of runs scored by Jos Buttler in the 4th innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

169 - No. of runs added by Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the 5th wicket in the 4th innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

23 - Virat Kohli scored his 23rd test century in his 69th match. Now, he is fourth, along with Virender Sehwag, in the list of most hundreds by an Indian batsman in test cricket.

16 - No. of test hundreds scored by Virat Kohli as a captain. Only Graeme Smith (25) and Ricky Ponting (19) has scored more hundreds as a captain in tests.

56.09% - Virat Kohli's conversion rate from 50s into 100s. Only Don Bradman (69.05%) has a better conversion rate than him.

12 - No. of times Virat Kohli has scored 200 or more runs in a test. He is 5th on the list behind Kumar Sangakkara (17), Brian Lara (15), Don Bradman (14) and Ricky Ponting (13).

3000 - Ajinkya Rahane reached 3000 test runs in his 48th match, and became the 22nd Indian to do so.

161 - England's score in the first innings, their 5th lowest total against India in England.

37 - No. of wickets that fell in the match.

5/28 - Bowling figures of Hardik Pandya in the 1st innings of England, the best by any bowler in the match.

2 - No. of times a bowler took five wickets in an innings in the match (Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah).

1 - Hardik Pandya took his maiden five-fer in his 10th test match.

2 - Jasprit Bumrah took his second five-fer in his 4th test match.

11 - Ishant Sharma dismissed Alastair Cook in both innings of the match. Now, he has done this 11 times in total. Only Morne Morkel has dismissed Cook on more occasions(12) than him.

100 - James Anderson completed 100 test wickets against India, only the second bowler to do this after Muttiah Muralitharan.

329 - No. of runs scored by India in the first innings. It is the highest total for India in England after being asked to bat.

5 - No. of dismissals by Rishabh Pant in his debut innings, making him the third wicketkeeper to do so.

22 - No. of test wins for Virat Kohli as India's captain. He surpassed Sourav Ganguly (21), meaning only Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won more matches (27) as India's captain.

203 - The victory margin for India. This is the third biggest win for India against England in terms of runs.