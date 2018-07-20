Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test matches in England for the first time

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
991   //    20 Jul 2018, 15:20 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the first test against England

India has finally announced the squad for the Test matches against England. Interestingly, India has announced an 18 member squad for the first 3 matches. This is against the usual trend of selecting 15-16 players for an overseas assignment.

18 is a huge number considering that the squad has been picked only for the first three encounters. The squad is more or less on the expected lines with a few surprises. Rohit Sharma has been dropped once again. He was a neglected for the lone test match against Afghanistan as well. Kuldeep Yadav who wasn’t a part of the South Africa Test series, has been been rewarded with a call up for his limited overs exploits.

Wriddhiman Saha is set to miss the series as he is nursing a finger injury picked up during IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar too isn’t available for the first three Test Matches. Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection from the second Test match onwards. Overall, India will miss the services of their two frontline fast bowlers in the first Test.

Most of the players have toured England in 2014 but there are a few players who will be playing test matches in England for the first time. The onus will be on these players to step up and get used to the conditions pretty quickly. Let us have a look at 4 such players who will be plying their trade on English shores for the first time:

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has a Test Century to his name

When India toured England in 2014, Stuart Binny was India’s seam-bowling all-rounder. But this time India has gone in with Hardik Pandya. He was a part of the playing XI in each of the three Test matches in South Africa.

He was brilliant in the first Test match, but later on looked a bit out of sorts. He went wicket-less in the last two matches and didn’t score much with the bat as well. He is an important part of the team management's plan as he has been picked as the lone fast bowling all-rounder in the team.

With Bhuvi not available for the first three fixtures, he will have to shoulder the responsibility of bowling extra overs. He will be playing in England for the first time and it will be a great experience for Hardik as he is a quick learner. India will be hoping that he does well in the series and provide a cushion for Virat Kohli to play an extra seamer or a batsman.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Indian cricket team schedule Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us