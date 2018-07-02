Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as favorites in the T20I and ODI series

Shubham Kulkarni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
754   //    02 Jul 2018, 13:08 IST

Enter captio
England are currently No.1 in the ICC ODI rankings

India is travelling to England for a full tour which comprises off 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and then 5 Tests. The last time India travelled India to England they lost the Test series but won the ODI series 3-1. The only T20I in 2014 was won by England. When India travel to England most of the times, they play the Test matches first and then the limited overs internationals. However, this time, it's the other way round.

The limited overs leg is scheduled first and then the Tests are to be held in August. Right now England is the No.1 ODI side and going in their territory for the shorter formats is going to be tough for India. This England side has a totally different mindset. After the 2015 World Cup, they changed their approach towards white-ball cricket. They have a fearless mindset and will keep coming hard at the opposition and will look to score runs or take wickets irrespective of the situation. They don’t follow the traditional way since the embarrassing loss in the 2015 World Cup. This change in attitude helped them achieve the No.1 ranking in the ODI format. So, let’s have a look at 4 reasons why England starts as favourites in this limited-overs leg.

4. Home Advantage

The English conditions
favor
batsmen as they keep piling the runs

In cricket, home advantage is a big plus. Not only because of the home support but also as the home team can make pitches which suit them. We have often seen that the pitches favour the home side more. Similarly, England will dish out some flat wickets because that is their strength.

Their strength is not those pitches where the ball stops or turns but the pitches which offer absolutely nothing to the bowlers. If we have a look at the ODI series against Australia, 3 out of the 5 ODIs there were scores in excess of 300 out of which one was the highest ever international score of 481-6! The pitches will be more or less of the same kind against India which will favour England and hence this reason is slotted in at No.4 on this list.

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's predicted XI for first...
RELATED STORY
6 memorable ODI encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us