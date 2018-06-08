Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England: 4 reasons why India will find it difficult in English conditions

Why India will find it tricky in English conditions once again

Shubham Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 00:49 IST
2.85K

Enter
Virat Kohli and India both struggled in England in 2014

Every time when India travel abroad, the first question asked is, can India do it this time? Unfortunately most of the times at the end of the series the answer is NO. Till now India hasn’t won a single Test Series in South Africa and Australia but have won one in England under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. When India travels to England in July this year, they will hope they can repeat their old heroics. Last time when India toured England, India started the tour well as they drew the first game and won the second game at Lords. But later on it all went downhill and India lost the five-match test series by a margin of 3-1. There are a few changes in the current lot of players but the main core remains the same. Glenn McGrath the Australian legend has said that the Indian players will find it difficult in England and it won’t be easy. So let’s have a look at 4 reasons as to why India will find it difficult in England when they tour in July this year.

4. The dynamic duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Ent
Broad and Anderson have over 900 wickets between them

Stuart Broad and James Anderson are one of the major threats to India when India tour England this year. The pair has more than 900 test wickets between them. When it comes to bowling in pairs, these two are up there with some of the legends. They love bowling in tandem and especially in home conditions. They will definitely get seamer-friendly conditions in England. Last time when India toured England, Broad and Anderson took the bulk of the wickets and they ended up being the leading wicket-takers in the series. Anderson took 25 wickets in 5 games whereas Broad took 19 wickets in 5 games. With more than 500 Test wickets to his name, James Anderson is already a test great for England. He also had Virat Kohli's number, so to speak, in 2014 and will be hoping that he can do the same this time around too. Kohli and co. have to be aware of the fact that Anderson and Broad can still run through sides on their day.

