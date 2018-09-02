Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England, 4th Test: Interesting Stats

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
633   //    02 Sep 2018, 23:50 IST

Though leading the series by 2-1, it was the England team who were under the pressure after their Trent Bridge performance. However, they handled the pressure very well and were back on the winning track. On the other side, the Indian team failed to capitalize on the momentum they gained in the previous game and now they have lost the series.

Enter cap
Moeen Ali was 'Man of the Match' for his
all-round
performance.

England decided to bat first after winning the toss and were reeling on 86 for 6 at one time. Once again, Sam Curran came to rescue with the bat and scored a brilliant half-century. England scored 246 in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara led the Indian reply and went on to score an unbeaten century. India ended at 273, thus taking a lead of 27 runs. With the help of vital contributions from Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Joe Root, England managed to reach 271. This meant the target for India was 245. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did manage to put up a century partnership and put India into a position from where they could fancy their chances. But once they fell, it all came crashing down. India fell short by 60 runs and England clinched the series with one match to go.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this match:

1003 - It was 1003rd test match played by England (Won - 360, Lost - 298, Drawn - 345).

526 - It was 526th test match played by India (Won - 146, Lost - 163, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

974 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 912, Extras - 62)

96 - No. of fours hit in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara hit 16 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

5 - No. of sixes hit in the match.

1 - Cheteshwar Pujara hit the only century of the match.

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran).

132* - No. of runs scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in the match, the highest individual score in the match.

15 - Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 15th test hundred in the 61st match.

101 - No. of runs added by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the 4th wicket in the 4th innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

40 - No. of wickets fell down in the match.

5/63 - Bowling figures of Moeen Ali in the 1st innings of England, the best by any bowler in the match. It was the only instance of a bowler taking a five-wicket haul in the match.

4 - No. of five-wicket hauls for Moeen Ali in 50 test matches.

23 - Bye runs conceded by India in England's first innings. It contributed 9.35 % of the total score, 4th highest by India in an innings.

3- This was only the third instance of England beating India after conceding a 1st innings lead.

60 - Margin of victory for England by runs. This is the second closest win by runs for England against India after the 31-run win in Edgbaston in the first Test of this series.



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Moeen Ali
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 : India...
RELATED STORY
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1, Session 1:...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Day 2, Session 1 : Pujara-Kohli steady...
RELATED STORY
England in control after middle-order's defiance  
RELATED STORY
The curious cases of English all-rounders
RELATED STORY
Pujara follows Kohli, conquers England 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us