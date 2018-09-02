India vs England, 4th Test: Interesting Stats

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 633 // 02 Sep 2018, 23:50 IST

Though leading the series by 2-1, it was the England team who were under the pressure after their Trent Bridge performance. However, they handled the pressure very well and were back on the winning track. On the other side, the Indian team failed to capitalize on the momentum they gained in the previous game and now they have lost the series.

Moeen Ali was 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.

England decided to bat first after winning the toss and were reeling on 86 for 6 at one time. Once again, Sam Curran came to rescue with the bat and scored a brilliant half-century. England scored 246 in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara led the Indian reply and went on to score an unbeaten century. India ended at 273, thus taking a lead of 27 runs. With the help of vital contributions from Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Joe Root, England managed to reach 271. This meant the target for India was 245. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did manage to put up a century partnership and put India into a position from where they could fancy their chances. But once they fell, it all came crashing down. India fell short by 60 runs and England clinched the series with one match to go.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this match:

1003 - It was 1003rd test match played by England (Won - 360, Lost - 298, Drawn - 345).

526 - It was 526th test match played by India (Won - 146, Lost - 163, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

974 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 912, Extras - 62)

96 - No. of fours hit in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara hit 16 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

5 - No. of sixes hit in the match.

1 - Cheteshwar Pujara hit the only century of the match.

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran).

132* - No. of runs scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in the match, the highest individual score in the match.

15 - Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 15th test hundred in the 61st match.

101 - No. of runs added by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the 4th wicket in the 4th innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

40 - No. of wickets fell down in the match.

5/63 - Bowling figures of Moeen Ali in the 1st innings of England, the best by any bowler in the match. It was the only instance of a bowler taking a five-wicket haul in the match.

4 - No. of five-wicket hauls for Moeen Ali in 50 test matches.

23 - Bye runs conceded by India in England's first innings. It contributed 9.35 % of the total score, 4th highest by India in an innings.

3- This was only the third instance of England beating India after conceding a 1st innings lead.

60 - Margin of victory for England by runs. This is the second closest win by runs for England against India after the 31-run win in Edgbaston in the first Test of this series.