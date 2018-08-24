India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team News, Statistics

India will aim for a victory in the 4th Test

Following a 203 run victory at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Indian cricket team under the leadership of Virat Kohli will eye for a victory in the 4th Test which is scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

With BCCI has released the squads for the remaining Tests, it seems highly unlikely that Indian skipper Virat Kohli would meddle with the winning combination.

England, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the 5-match series. Though they have the lead over India from their victories in the first and second Tests, it surely won't be an easy task for them to dismantle a well-settled Indian unit.

India vs England 4th Test Details

Match Date: 30 August- 3 September, Thursday

Match Time: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Match Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

Team News

India- Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav have been omitted from the squad for the fourth and fifth Tests. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been brought in as their replacements. But, only one of them might get a chance to make the international debut.

England- James Vince has been brought into the 14-man squad for the remaining Tests. While Jonny Bairstow's injury remains a concern for the English team, in case Bairstow fails to regain his fitness, then James Vince who could get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Head-to-head in Tests

England and India have played 120 Test matches till date, with India emerging victorious on 26 occasions, England on 45 and the remaining 49 ending in a draw.

Head-to-head in Tests in England

India and England have locked horns in the English backyard almost for almost 60 times. In these appearances, India has managed a victory on 6 occasions, England on 32 occasions while the remaining 21 matches ending in a draw.

England 4th Test Squad:

England needs one more victory to clinch the Test series

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid.

England's predicted XI for the 4th Test:

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(wk), Adil Rashid and James Vince.

India 4th and 5th Test Squad:

India has a golden chanc of winning the 4th Test

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Prithwi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari.

India's predicted XI for the 4th Test:

Shikhar Dhawan, Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.

Statistics & Numbers

1- Ishant Sharma needs one more scalp to reach the 250 wicket milestone in Test cricket. If Ishant manages to get a solitary wicket, he would become the 7th Indian to take 250 or more scalps in the longer format of the game.

3- James Anderson is 3 wickets short of attaining the 560 wicket mark in the Test arena, and 6 wickets short from equalling Glenn McGrath's tally of Test wickets.

6- Virat Kohli is 6 runs short of scoring 6,000 runs in the red-ball cricket.