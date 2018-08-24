Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team News, Statistics

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.24K   //    24 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
India will aim for a victory in the 4th Test

Following a 203 run victory at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Indian cricket team under the leadership of Virat Kohli will eye for a victory in the 4th Test which is scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

With BCCI has released the squads for the remaining Tests, it seems highly unlikely that Indian skipper Virat Kohli would meddle with the winning combination.

England, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the 5-match series. Though they have the lead over India from their victories in the first and second Tests, it surely won't be an easy task for them to dismantle a well-settled Indian unit.

India vs England 4th Test Details

Match Date: 30 August- 3 September, Thursday

Match Time: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Match Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

Team News

India- Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav have been omitted from the squad for the fourth and fifth Tests. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been brought in as their replacements. But, only one of them might get a chance to make the international debut.

England- James Vince has been brought into the 14-man squad for the remaining Tests. While Jonny Bairstow's injury remains a concern for the English team, in case Bairstow fails to regain his fitness, then James Vince who could get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Head-to-head in Tests

England and India have played 120 Test matches till date, with India emerging victorious on 26 occasions, England on 45 and the remaining 49 ending in a draw.

Head-to-head in Tests in England

India and England have locked horns in the English backyard almost for almost 60 times. In these appearances, India has managed a victory on 6 occasions, England on 32 occasions while the remaining 21 matches ending in a draw.

England 4th Test Squad:

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England needs one more victory to clinch the Test series

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid.

England's predicted XI for the 4th Test:

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(wk), Adil Rashid and James Vince.

India 4th and 5th Test Squad:

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
India has a golden chanc of winning the 4th Test

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Prithwi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari.

India's predicted XI for the 4th Test:

Shikhar Dhawan, Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.

Statistics & Numbers

1- Ishant Sharma needs one more scalp to reach the 250 wicket milestone in Test cricket. If Ishant manages to get a solitary wicket, he would become the 7th Indian to take 250 or more scalps in the longer format of the game.

3- James Anderson is 3 wickets short of attaining the 560 wicket mark in the Test arena, and 6 wickets short from equalling Glenn McGrath's tally of Test wickets.

6- Virat Kohli is 6 runs short of scoring 6,000 runs in the red-ball cricket.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root
V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
England vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Preview, Match Details,...
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us