India vs England, 5th Test: Interesting Stats

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
323   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:32 IST

It was Alastair Cook's last test match and he ensured that people would remember this for a long time. He scored a century in his last test innings and it was a fairy-tale ending for an illustrious career spreading over more than 12 years. James Anderson also made this test special as he went past Glen McGrath's tally of 563 test wickets to become the most successful pace bowler in test cricket history.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings started with a 50+ opening partnership, the first in this series. With the help of fifties by Cook, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler, the hosts posted a total of 332 in the first innings. India replied with 292, Ravindra Jadeja being the top-scorer for the team with an unbeaten 86. England had a lead of 40 runs and they extended it to 463 before declaring their second innings. Alastair Cook's 147 was the highlight of the inning.

With 464 runs to win, Indian top guns Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably in the second innings. Lokesh Rahul held the one end while wickets kept falling from the other end. He got support from Rishabh Pant and added 204 runs for the sixth wicket. But once this partnership broke, the game was over for India. England clinched the five-match series 4-1.


Alastair Cook had the perfect ending of his 12-year long test career.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this match:

1004 - It was 1004th test match played by England (Won - 361, Lost - 298, Drawn - 345).

527 - It was 527th test match played by India (Won - 147, Lost - 163, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

1392 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 1292, Extras - 100)

146 - No. of fours hit in the match. Lokesh Rahul hit 24 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

12 - No. of sixes hit in the match, Rishabh Pant hit 4 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

4 - No. of centuries scored in the match ( one each by Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Lokesh Rahul and Rishabh Pant)

5 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja).

149 - No. of runs scored by Lokesh Rahul in the 4th innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

33 - Alastair Cook hit his 33rd test hundred in the 161st match. He went past Steve Waugh and stands at no. 10 in the list of most test centuries by a player.

13 - No. of test hundreds by Alastair Cook in the 3rd innings of a test, the most by any player.

7 - No. of test hundreds by Alastair Cook against India, the most by any English batsmen.

5 - No. of players who have scored hundreds in both their debut and last tests. The list includes Reggie Duff, Bill Ponsford, Greg Chappell, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook.

12472 - Alastair Cook ended his career with 12472 test runs, 4th in the list.

2431 - No. of test runs Alastair Cook has scored against India, only second to Ricky Ponting (2555)

14 - Joe Root scored 14th test hundred in his 74th match.

5 - Lokesh Rahul hit 5th test hundred in his 29th match.

1 - Rishabh Pant scored his maiden test hundred in his 3rd match.

259 - No. of runs added by Alastair Cook and Joe Root for the 3rd wicket in the 3rd innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

38 - No. of wickets fell down in the match.

4/79 - Bowling figures of Ravindra Jadeja in the 1st innings of England, the best by any bowler in the match.

564 - No. of wickets for James Anderson in international test cricket, the most by any fast bowler. He went past Glen McGrath (563)

110 - No. of test wickets for James Anderson against India, the most by any player. He went past Muttiah Muralitharan (105).

14 - No. of catches taken by Lokesh Rahul in this series, the most by any Indian fielder in a test series

England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Alastair Cook KL Rahul
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
