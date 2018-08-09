Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England 2018: Indian team's Lunch menu at Lord's released

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
News
952   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

Lunch menu for Day 1 at Lord’s.(BCCI Twitter handle)
Lunch menu for Day 1 at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's! (Source: BCCI Twitter handle)

A photograph shared on the Twitter handle of BCCI shows that unlike the weather, the Indians don’t have anything to complain about as far as the food is concerned.

The menu for the day one at Lord's includes chicken tikka curry, paneer tikka curry, dha

and mixed vegetable, along with continental cuisine.

When lunch makes the day!

The first morning at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lords turned out to be a damp tale, quite straightway, as the first two sessions of the second Test got washed out due to rain, frustrating the two teams. They had nothing to do except watching the downpour, the players could not even step out for warm-ups due to the heavy rainfall.

It seemed, that the Indian players would get to start the Lord’s Test with the conditions similar to the sub-continent and definitely it would be the advantage for them as over the past two months, most of England was in the gulp of a heat wave.

Now, under overcast conditions, Virat Kohli and his men might have to deal with the seam and swing of the English pacers. Although the weather continues to cheat in London, it is not all sadness for Indians as they can effectively give the best of them.

Indian cricket fans can hope that these delicious dishes will keep Indian team in good spirits while they eagerly wait for the action to begin.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter are also expressing their personal opinion, and not all the reactions are positive. Here are some of the funniest reactions, as seen on Twitter:

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

It is clearly visible that Indian fans are looking forward to the match eagerly and they don't have interest in the menu offered to the Indian Cricket Team. They want Team India to celebrate only after winning.

In the first Test of the series, Team India faced defeat to England by 31 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors' record at the venue is not good enough as they have won only 2 out of the 17 Tests they have played there.

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
