England vs India: Dark Horses

Mritunjay Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 188 // 31 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The stopwatch is set for the much-hyped India vs England series. There are talks of the Kohlis, the Pujaras and the Dhawans but here are the three dark horses who can win it for India in this Test series.

#1 Murali Vijay

With a scintillating century against Afghanistan and a rock solid fifty against Essex team. Murali Vijay looks to be the fair choice as an opening batsman at Edgbaston on Wednesday. There is not much hype about him but England will definitely be wary of the fact that he is in a good form. Moreover, he will also look to complete his 4000 Test runs in the first match only.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

He is arguably one of the best Test match batsmen for India in overseas conditions. But an average of 43.17 and an uncertainty of place in Indian Test side would make him yearn for runs in this Test series. If he shows his class at number five with the tailenders then he can definitely play a few match-winning knocks, he would also want to complete his 3000 Test runs.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

The hero of the Nidahas trophy, the comeback man, the Test match wicketkeeper is back with improved batting skills and great temperament (thanks to Abhishek Nayyar). He is going to be the main man behind the wickets in this series and with a fine form in batting and a confident knock of 82 can definitely help him be the dark horse that no one is talking about.

#4 Umesh Yadav

He is the lean, mean, bowling machine of Indian Test side. He took the highest wicket as a fast bowler in India. He has changed his length ( bowling slightly forward) and has shown good form and great temperament (not annoyed by a four or six here and there). If he clicks then he is going to be a great threat to the left-handers with his pacy outswing and reverse swings. With the conditions in favour, he would also love to improve his Test average of 34.94.