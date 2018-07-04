India vs England first T20I: Three key reasons behind India’s success

Dhoni tries to affect the run-out

India started their long English summer with a resounding win in the first T20I in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and without any hesitation, he decided to chase.

England batted well in the Powerplay but lost their way in the middle overs as they set a moderate target of 160 for India to chase.

India batted brilliantly and chased down the target quite easily with 10 balls to spare. Let's focus on three key reasons for India's victory.

#1 England’s lack of imagination in the middle overs

We all know that the English players always struggle against good quality wrist spin bowlers, and this game was no exception either. The likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Morgan had a dismal game and failed to read Kuldeep Yadav.

Instead of going for the big hits, they should have rotated the strike against the slow bowlers.

England need to bat sensibly against Kuldeep and Chahal if they want to make a come back in the series.