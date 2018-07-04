Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England first T20I: Three key reasons behind India’s success

Arnab Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    04 Jul 2018, 12:20 IST

Enter cap
Dhoni tries to affect the run-out

India started their long English summer with a resounding win in the first T20I in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and without any hesitation, he decided to chase. 

England batted well in the Powerplay but lost their way in the middle overs as they set a moderate target of 160 for India to chase.

India batted brilliantly and chased down the target quite easily with 10 balls to spare. Let's focus on three key reasons for India's victory. 

#1 England’s lack of imagination in the middle overs

We all know that the English players always struggle against good quality wrist spin bowlers, and this game was no exception either. The likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Morgan had a dismal game and failed to read Kuldeep Yadav.

Instead of going for the big hits, they should have rotated the strike against the slow bowlers.

England need to bat sensibly against Kuldeep and Chahal if they want to make a come back in the series.

Page 1 of 3 Next
India vs England, 2016 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav BCCI
England vs India 2018: 4 Players who might end as the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest successful ODI chases by India
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
Yadav, Rahul orchestrate convincing win over England in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test knocks by Indian batsmen against England since...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us