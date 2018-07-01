Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England: India's Predicted XI For the First T20I

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
01 Jul 2018, 13:48 IST

The Indian team cruised to a series victory against Ireland, and most players performed well - this squad depth will hold India in good stead. Conversely, the fact that most players played well means that the management now has more than a few selection headaches, and one way or another, they will have to leave out some quality players from the playing XI.

Further, while selecting the team, the management will also have to consider the long-term implications of their decisions with them needing to narrow down on the shortlist of players for the World Cup.

This is the last or the second-last overseas limited overs series before the World Cup squad is announced, and this means that any player that does not get an opportunity on this tour, is most probably not in the selectors' plans for the big tournament next year.

This slideshow looks at India's probable XI for the first T20 international against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

<p>

In spite of the fact that India opened with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the second T20 against Ireland, chances are that they will go back to the trusted pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the T20s against Ireland.

Granted, KL Rahul has been in imperious form off-late and there will be critics that will make a case for his inclusion in the side; however, the management has shown a clear proclivity in this regard: if Rahul is to be a permanent fixture in the limited overs sides, then he needs to make a place for himself in the middle-order.

Sharma and Dhawan enjoy batting together in England as well, with them having two extremely successful champions trophies at the top of the order together. Further, with Dhawan continuing with his purple patch in the first T20, and with Sharma nearly getting a century in the same match, there seem to be no form issues with either of India's first-choice openers.


India's predicted Playing XI for the first T20 against...
Contact Us Advertise with Us