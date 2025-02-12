India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI match?

The Champions Trophy is almost here. India and England, two teams whose white-ball fortunes have been vastly different in recent times, have no choice but to be ready for it. The third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12 will give them one more chance to get their preparation in order for the marquee ICC event.

India are in possession of a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to identical four-wicket wins in chases. Rohit Sharma returned to form with a sensational century in the previous game in Cuttack, while Shubman Gill has continued his prolific run in the 50-over format. The bowling has come together decently, too.

England, meanwhile, have plenty of questions to answer. Jos Buttler and Co. have been hit by the odd injury, but even without that, they haven't been able to identify the brand of cricket they want to play under Brendon McCullum. The visitors have spoken about being bold and aggressive, but their risk-taking has often crossed the line into rash.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England's squad for the ODI series against India: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Can India seal the whitewash? Or will England find some momentum heading into the Champions Trophy?

IND vs ENG 2025: Final round of prep for the Champions Trophy

India's team selection is still a big unknown. Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are in line to return to the playing XI, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad indicates that the Men in Blue are unlikely to make any changes to the batting unit.

England, who were boosted by Joe Root being among the runs in Cuttack, will want to build on what was a decent batting display. However, for that, their batters need to make more prudent decisions, and the rather weak lower order needs to be exposed much less frequently.

England are also arguably a spinner short, although that might not be a big factor in Ahmedabad, where the pacers get more purchase. Some swing could be on offer in the powerplay, especially under the lights. And a few early wickets in the second innings could tilt the scales in favor of the team batting first.

This ODI presents England with a good chance to come out on top, given the conditions and the situation of the series. However, India are, of course, the favorites to complete a comprehensive whitewash. Rohit and Co. can be backed to end the rubber on a high and seal another convincing victory.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd ODI vs England.

