India vs England ODI Series: Top 5 players to watch out for 

Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.83K   //    11 Jul 2018, 17:34 IST

With the completion of the T20 series, it is time for both India and England teams to look ahead to the upcoming ODI series which is scheduled to start from the 12th of July. The first match between India and England is going to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, they would be high on confidence after defeating England in the third and final T20 match, thereby winning the series 2-1.

Before coming to England, India would have hoped for a great start to the tour, and winning the T20 series has provided them exactly that. But the Indian team cannot get complacent because England has the ability to come back strong, especially since they have been a hard nut to crack in ODIs recently. England is currently ranked number one in the ODI rankings, which shows how good they are.

There are certain players on both sides that have proven their worth in the past and can be match winners for their respective sides. Here we take a look at the top five players who could make a big impact in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, popularly known as 'Hitman', has been a great asset for Team India in the recent past. He has proved his worth by playing several match-winning knocks, and he recently scored a hundred in the T20 decider and therefore would be high on confidence.

Rohit has the ability to bat long and score big runs. It becomes difficult to stop him when he gets going. To add to that, it is supremely pleasing to watch Rohit bat when he is in full swing and is timing the ball effortlessly.

India would heavily rely on Rohit to give a good start to the team and continue his great run in limited overs cricket. He has been the master of this format and it will be interesting to see him bat against the English bowling.


England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
