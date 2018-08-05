India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who should be in starting XI for the second test

England v India

India's Test series in England got a disappointing start as the Men in Blue lost the first Test in a nail-biting contest. India were wrapped up for just 162 runs while chasing a target of 194.

Meanwhile, it is certainly a substandard performance from a team which is the number one Test team in the world. However, it is a five-match Test series and there are still four matches to go in the series. Therefore, if India wants to turn it around then India needs to make some changes in their approach as well as in the starting eleven.

India has several proficient players in the starting eleven, but there are few players who are out of form. The batting line-up failed miserably in the first Test and it got heavily dependent on the captain Virat Kohli. Kohli scored an impressive 149 in the first innings which was more than half of India's first innings total.

As a matter of fact, if India wants to win the next Test, Kohli needs to take a few tough calls. The non-performing players should not be in the starting eleven. Here we talk about 2 talented players who should be featured in the 2nd Test match:

#2 Rishabh Pant

Pant is one of the prospective young players of the Indian cricket and he got his maiden Test call for his impressive batting form this season. Currently, he is in England with the Indian team. Kohli can give the talented youngster his first Test cap in the second Test match.

Rishabh Pant

Furthermore, Pant is an opener as well as a wicket-keeper batsman. He had an incredible IPL season this year, where he finished as the second highest run-scorer of the season. On the other hand, he recently had a series of awe-inspiring performances for India A on the English soil.

Hence, he has been in impressive form this year and he can make a good difference in the Indian batting line up. He can open the batting instead of non-performing Shikhar Dhawan.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

The Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been in a magnificent bowling form during the England tour. He is a regular member of India's limited-overs squad, but he has not secured his place in the Test squad yet. However, Kohli left out the wrist spinner in the first Test match despite his imposing form and many people were surprised by the decision.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep was the highest wicket taker of the recently concluded ODI series against England, where he scalped 9 wickets in just 3 matches. Additionally, he also took his first T20 fifer in the first T20I against England on 3rd July. Therefore, he deserves a place in the starting eleven of the Indian Test team and his bowling can give serious trouble to the English batsmen.