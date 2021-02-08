India vs England Tickets: Where and how to book tickets for 2nd Chennai Test?

The 2nd Test between India vs England sees the return of fans to the stadium, making it the first time that spectators in India will be allowed to enter the stadium for an international fixture since pandemic struck the world.

Many fans are wondering when the India vs England tickets will go on sale for the Chennai Test, and if you’re one of those fans looking for India vs England tickets, here is all the information you need -

Where can you book IND vs ENG second Test tickets?

India vs England tickets for the 2nd Chennai Test will only be sold online. None of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test tickets will be available over the counter or at the stadium Box Office.

For fans interested in buying the India vs England tickets, they can log onto www.paytm.com & www.insider.in. The general public can buy the tickets from the Paytm App and Paytm Insider App.

When can you buy tickets for the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match?

The 2nd Test between India and England will begin on February 13 at 9:30 AM in Chennai. Fans interested in buying the tickets can buy the India vs England tickets from February 8, 10:00 AM onwards.

Redemption of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test tickets will be at 10 AM on February 11 at the stadium. Booth No.3 located on Victoria Hostel Road will be used for this purpose, and fans must maintain social distancing and wear masks for the same.

What is the cost of the tickets of the India vs England 2nd Test?

Only 50% of the seats at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai are open to the general public. For the 2nd India vs England Test, the disputed I, J and K stands will be opened for the fans for the first time since 2012 as well.

In a media release, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the prices for the India vs England tickets for the 2nd Test in Chennai.

The daily ticket prices are ‘C, D, E’ Lower Rs. 100/-, ‘D, E’ Upper Rs. 150/-, ‘F, H, I, J, K’ Lower Rs. 150/- ‘I, J, K’ Upper Rs. 200/-.