India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India started their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable win against Ireland. Playing in New York for the first time, the Indian team bowled their opponents out for just 96 runs and chased the small target of 97 inside 13 overs.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya were the heroes for India in this win over Ireland. In the first innings, Bumrah bowled an excellent spell of 2/6, while Pandya chipped in with a three-wicket haul. Rohit then led India from the front by smashing a half-century in the second innings.

It was a dominant performance from Team India, and here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this 2024 T20 World Cup game.

Trending

List of all award winners in India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup match

The ICC has only kept one award for the post-match presentation of the 2024 T20 World Cup matches. It is the Player of the Match award, and it went to Jasprit Bumrah for his spectacular spell of 2/6 in the game against Ireland.

Expand Tweet

Bumrah was in fantastic touch during the IPL, and he continued in the same vein against Ireland. He bowled just three overs, with one of them being a maiden. Harry Tector and Josh Little were his two victims.

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (2/6)

India vs Ireland scorecard

Expand Tweet

Gareth Delany was the only batter who crossed the 25-run mark for Ireland. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah had left the Irish side reeling at 50/8 in the 12th over. Delany then scored 26 runs and received some support from Josh Little, who scored 14 as Ireland finished with 96.

Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/27. Bumrah and Singh scalped two wickets each. Siraj and Axar Patel also took a wicket each for the Men in Blue.

In response, Virat Kohli got out for one run, but Rohit Sharma's 52 and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 26-ball 36 helped the Indian team reach 97/2 in 12.2 overs. Mark Adair and Ben White picked up a wicket each in a losing cause for Ireland.

IND vs IRE, 2024 T20 World Cup: Top records and stats emerging from India vs Ireland match

It was a one-sided battle between India and Ireland earlier today in New York. Here are some amazing stats that emerged from this 2024 T20 World Cup game:

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fourth Indian to win a Man of the Match award in ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the first three players to achieve this feat. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to be retired hurt in a T20 World Cup match. Rohit also became the first cricketer in history to smash 600 sixes in international cricket. Rohit completed 4,000 runs in T20I cricket as well, joining Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in the elite club. The Indian skipper now owns the record for the least balls taken to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback