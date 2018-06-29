Ireland vs India: Twitter reacts as India register a record 143 run victory

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina

Even after losing the first match, Ireland stuck the plan of chasing after winning the toss. While Ireland made only one change to their playing XI, India made as many as four changes. KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul for Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

On the occasion of his national debut, Siddarth Kaul received his TeamIndia cap from MS Dhoni. Umesh Yadav, the bowler who came into the side, was playing a T20I after missing 65 matches played by India between 2012 and 2018.

As promised Virat Kohli experimented with the batting lineup and the skipper came to open the innings with KL Rahul. While Virat's innings ended abruptly, the in-form KL Rahul continued alongside Suresh Raina, who also looked in sublime touch.

Rahul and Raina put together 106 runs for the second wicket of just 57 runs. The Indian dominance receded a bit in the thirteenth over as Kevin O Brien picked up two wickets in his first over.

The well-settled KL Rahul got out for a 36-ball 70 off the first delivery of the over. Rohit Sharma, who came next, followed the footsteps of Rahul as he got dismissed for naught after playing just two deliveries.

After the two wickets, Raina tried to build a stable partnership with Manish Pandey, but the duo could manage only 41 in 5 overs. Even after Raina's wicket, Pandey could not up the ante during his 20-delivery stay, as he could manage only 21 runs with just one four.

If not for Pandya's innings, India would not have crossed the 200-run mark. Pandya hit four sixes and a four in his 9-ball 32 run cameo that helped India register a daunting total of 213/4.

Chasing a target of 214, Ireland batsmen fell apart like a pack of cards. Umesh Yadav provided the perfect start, as he got the wickets of Stirling and Porterfield in his two overs. Soon, the debutant, Siddarth Kaul joined the party and took the wicket of last match's half-centurion Shannon.

After the opening spell, it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya's turn to pick some wickets. While Pandya got the wicket of Kevin O Brien, Chahal claimed the wickets of Andy Balbirnie and Simi Singh in his first two overs.

The Irish were already six down before Kuldeep Yadav bowled his first over. Just like his partner in crime, he picked up two wickets (Wilson and Dockrell) in his first two overs.

Chahal who was bowling from the other end, took the wicket of Thompson of the penultimate delivery of his spell before and ended the match with the figures of 4-0-21-3.

In the very next over, Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the match with his third wicket. The Irish batting collapse gave India a huge 143-run victory, which is India's biggest win in T20Is.

Here are some of the reactions from the match:

Rahul is a special player...India must find a way to keep him in the XI in all three formats. My vote for him to bat at #4 in ODI. #IREvIND #EngvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2018

India were expected to win with ease in both the games but sheer disappointment at seeing Ireland not even showing an intent to put up a fight #IREvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 29, 2018

Rahul in murderous form — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2018

You know how much the audience wanted KL Rahul to have a game when #INDvIRE or #IREvIND don't trend but "KL Rahul" trends in the top 10#KLRahul — ADITYA💥 (@ItsABhere) June 29, 2018

Ireland are playing wrist spin almost as badly as South Africa #IREvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 29, 2018

143 runs - India register joint-second biggest victory in terms of runs in T20I history. Before today, they had never won by more than 100 runs. #IrevInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2018

Biggest T20I wins by runs for India:



143 vs Ire, Dublin, 2018 **

93 vs SL, Cuttack, 2017

90 vs Eng, Colombo RPS, 2012

88 vs SL, Indore, 2017

76 vs Ire, Dublin, 2018#IREvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 29, 2018

Biggest win in T20Is (by runs):



172 SL v Ken, Joburg, 2007

143 Pak v WI, Karachi, 2018

143 Ind v Ire, Malahide, 2018 *

130 SA v Sco, Oval, 2009#IREvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 29, 2018

And his T20I average falls from 52.15 to 48.58. #IREvIND https://t.co/6iG38I4zo2 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 29, 2018

That’s just awesome from India 213 for 4 off 20 overs balls dispatched to all parts of the ground against ireland here in Malahide t20 #IREvIND @RTEsport — john kenny (@JohnKennyMedia) June 29, 2018

More than their heavy batting line up, the spin web of Kuldeep and Chahal fascinates me. What an amazing duo they are turning out to be!!

2019 WC on the card with their form.#IREvIND — Kiya Parmar (@kiyapag) June 29, 2018

200+ totals in T20Is ... most times

11 - South Africa/INDIA

10 - Australia

7 - England/Sri Lanka#IrevInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2018

KL Rahul should be a guaranteed starter in India's T20 team after taking his T20 batting to a new level this year by increasing his attacking shot percentage from 50% to 60%. Rahul is particularly strong against spin: in 2018 only Aaron Finch scores faster v spinners. #IrevInd pic.twitter.com/j72MNgIKOw — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 29, 2018

KL Rahul gives Rohit Sharma a run for his money with his pulls and hooks.#IREvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) June 29, 2018

Great To See Players Like KL Rahul And Rohit Sharma Carrying Their IPL Form To International. Never Easy. 💪🙏 #INDvIRE #INDvsIRE #IREvsIND #IREvIND — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) June 29, 2018

Early wickets are the most valuable wickets in T20 cricket & in 2018 no bowler is more effective at striking in the Powerplay than Umesh Yadav. Among bowlers to have bowled 20 Powerplay overs this year Umesh's strike rate of 12.30 is comfortably the lowest. #IrevInd pic.twitter.com/FExMNOYNE4 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 29, 2018

Highest SR in a T20I inngs (30+ runs):



362.50 Yuvraj 58 off 16 v Eng, 2007

357.14 C Munro 50 off 14 v SL, 2016

355.55 HARDIK 32 off 9 v Ire, 2018 *

353.84 J Mubarak 46 off 13 v Ken, 2007

340.00 C Brathwaite 34 off 10 v Eng, 2016#IREvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 29, 2018

This is Suresh Raina's only second score of fifty in the last 7 and half years in T20I cricket for India in 48 inns!#IREvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2018

36/6: India have never before taken six wickets conceding these few runs. Previous lowest was 42 vs Pak, Mirpur, 2016

.

.

.

And Ireland lose their seventh! #IREvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 29, 2018

Virat Kohli fails to score in a couple of innings in a largely insignificant series and a few folks here start exulting and taking nasty jibes at him... Just shows how much envy, bordering on enmity, eminently successful people evokes among plebeians & pipsqueaks #IREvIND — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 29, 2018

Most ducks by Indian players in T20 cricket:



19 - ROHIT SHARMA*

19 - Harbhajan Singh #IREvIND — #ENGvIND #ENGvIND (@Broken_Cricket) June 29, 2018

I don't think there are any other batsman who hits inside out off the pace bowlers with so ease as Raina does.That shot is satisfaction. #Raina #IREvIND — Anish Mainali (@ItsAnishM) June 29, 2018

Most matches missed bw two T20I appearances for India:

65 UMESH YADAV (2012-18)

56 D Karthik (2010-17)

29 A Nehra (2011-16)

25 A Mishra (2014-16)

25 M Vijay (2011-15)#IREvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 29, 2018

KL Rahul is the only cricketer to score 700+ T20 runs with 50+ average and 150+ strike rate in 2018... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 29, 2018

No buddy love -- Simi Singh and Yuzi Chahal may have been college mates, but that isn't stopping Chahal from trapping Simi LBW.



Ireland in further disarray: 40/6 (8.0 overs) #IREvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 29, 2018

Rohit probably got out on the duck just to give a msg to the team mgmt that don't put him at 4 in ODIs/T20s.. #INDvIRE #IREvIND — movieman (@movieman777) June 29, 2018

Commentators have now mentioned 'Too Yum' snacks about 5 times during #IREvIND. Seriously. Stop this shameless nonsense. Advertise during ad breaks. Let me watch cricket during the cricket — Jack Mendel (@MendelCrick) June 29, 2018

Most runs in T20 cricket in 2018

1125 - Rishabh Pant

1019 - Shane Watson

1003* - Suresh Raina

912 - Shikhar Dhawan#IrevInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2018

OUT OF THE PARK! That strike from @klrahul11 was.....#IREvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. pic.twitter.com/o2f0p70dG9 — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) June 29, 2018

Difference between PandEY and PandYA is that PandEY will get you 21 off 20 while PandYA will get you 32 off 9. #IREvIND — Ronald D Sampson (@RDSampson_25) June 29, 2018

Manish Pandey, otherwise 250 toh aane the. #IREVIND — Jai Pangaonkar (@jaipanga) June 29, 2018

Manish Pandey Is Like Indian Middle Class Husband... Happy With His Slow Innings With Occasional Boundaries, Doesn't Like To Take Risk By Going Out Of Comfort Zone.#IREvIND — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 29, 2018

Manish Pandey probably saved Kohli's life sometime back, that's why he's always in the team despite poor performances #IREvIND #IREvsIND — Aditya Patwardhan (@AdityaPatwardha) June 29, 2018