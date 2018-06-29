Ireland vs India: Twitter reacts as India register a record 143 run victory
Even after losing the first match, Ireland stuck the plan of chasing after winning the toss. While Ireland made only one change to their playing XI, India made as many as four changes. KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul for Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.
On the occasion of his national debut, Siddarth Kaul received his TeamIndia cap from MS Dhoni. Umesh Yadav, the bowler who came into the side, was playing a T20I after missing 65 matches played by India between 2012 and 2018.
As promised Virat Kohli experimented with the batting lineup and the skipper came to open the innings with KL Rahul. While Virat's innings ended abruptly, the in-form KL Rahul continued alongside Suresh Raina, who also looked in sublime touch.
Rahul and Raina put together 106 runs for the second wicket of just 57 runs. The Indian dominance receded a bit in the thirteenth over as Kevin O Brien picked up two wickets in his first over.
The well-settled KL Rahul got out for a 36-ball 70 off the first delivery of the over. Rohit Sharma, who came next, followed the footsteps of Rahul as he got dismissed for naught after playing just two deliveries.
After the two wickets, Raina tried to build a stable partnership with Manish Pandey, but the duo could manage only 41 in 5 overs. Even after Raina's wicket, Pandey could not up the ante during his 20-delivery stay, as he could manage only 21 runs with just one four.
If not for Pandya's innings, India would not have crossed the 200-run mark. Pandya hit four sixes and a four in his 9-ball 32 run cameo that helped India register a daunting total of 213/4.
Chasing a target of 214, Ireland batsmen fell apart like a pack of cards. Umesh Yadav provided the perfect start, as he got the wickets of Stirling and Porterfield in his two overs. Soon, the debutant, Siddarth Kaul joined the party and took the wicket of last match's half-centurion Shannon.
After the opening spell, it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya's turn to pick some wickets. While Pandya got the wicket of Kevin O Brien, Chahal claimed the wickets of Andy Balbirnie and Simi Singh in his first two overs.
The Irish were already six down before Kuldeep Yadav bowled his first over. Just like his partner in crime, he picked up two wickets (Wilson and Dockrell) in his first two overs.
Chahal who was bowling from the other end, took the wicket of Thompson of the penultimate delivery of his spell before and ended the match with the figures of 4-0-21-3.
In the very next over, Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the match with his third wicket. The Irish batting collapse gave India a huge 143-run victory, which is India's biggest win in T20Is.
