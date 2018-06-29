Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs Ireland: India's predicted 11 for the 2nd T20

Top 5 / Top 10

It is clear that India, with good reason, are not viewing this Ireland series much more than a warm-up before their 'real' tour of England begins. They cruised to a comfortable win in the first T20 international, with the openers and the spin twins leading the charge. In his post-match interview, Virat Kohli indicated that the Indian team would look to give everyone in the squad an opportunity before they head to England, and keeping this in mind, this slideshow looks at India's predicted 11 for the second T20 international match against Ireland.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Given how much their opening pair dominated in the first game, there is a good chance that India will continue with this opening pair and bat KL Rahul in the middle-order. In addition to allowing their opening pair to get more match practice, they will also be able to test out KL Rahul in the middle-order, something that critics feel India ought to do to fill in the void at number 4.

Further, the top of the order is where it is most difficult to bat in overseas conditions with the swinging ball; and considering this factor, the Indian management will want to give their first-choice openers game time to acclimatize to the conditions there. Therefore, it is likely that India will continue with the same combination.

