India vs Ireland second T20 : India look to test reserves ahead of England Tour

India did not even break a sweat in the last match and clearly exposed the chinks in Ireland's batting and bowling departments. They recorded a massive 76-run win in the opening game to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. Indians will now look to sweep series when these two sides face-off in the second T20 on 29 June at the Village in Dublin.

Indian Team

India : After that clinical performance in the opening game, The visitors are overwhelming favorites to win the second T20. The opening pair of Shikhar and Rohit toyed with the opposition's bowling attack. Both put up 160 for the first wicket which is India's second-highest T20I opening partnership. Then Chahal and Kuldeep broke the backbone of their batting to inflict a heavy loss on them.

In second game the Indian team management is likely to test bench before bigger challenge. Virat Kohli has clarified that the aim is to give everyone an opportunity.

Expected Squad : Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, KL Rahul or Dinesh Kartik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

James Shannon

Ireland : Irish men have won just one of their last nine T20 internationals. That solitary win came earlier this month in the tri-nation T20I series when they beat Scotland by 46 runs. They have not started off well in this series either, losing to India by a heavy margin of 76 runs in the first encounter.

The hosts lacked discipline with the ball and found it very tough to score runs against the Indian wristspinners. The opener James Shannon was the only batsman in the side who showed some resistance against the Indian bowling attack.

Expected Squad : Gary Wilson (c), Kevin O'Brien, Andy McBrine, Stuart Poynter (wk), George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie and William Porterfield.