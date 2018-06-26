India - Ireland T20Is: Schedule, date, squads, telecast and where to watch online

India set to play their 100th T20I against Ireland

The Indian cricket team which hasn't played much international cricket in the last couple of months is all set to start a new season. After busy two months of IPL, some of the players have switched formats and took on Afghanistan in their debut Test match.

After taking a few days of rest the Indian team have now traveled to the United Kingdom for an 11-week long trip.

The first T20I that India will be playing on Wednesday i.e. on 27 June will be India's 100th T20 International. The T20Is will mark the start of a long summer in the United Kingdom.

The Indian team which started a long series of international tours on a good note in South Africa will be looking forward to performing well in this tour as well.

India is coming into the Ireland series at the back of four consecutive T20 series wins. Playing against opponents like - South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh - India remained undefeated in the last six series and they will look forward to making it five in a row against Ireland.

After playing the two T20Is India will fly back to England as they take on the No.1 ODI side, England in a limited overs series, followed by a five-match test series.

Here are the details for the two T20Is against Ireland

Schedule:

1st T20I on June 27 at 8:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 4:00 PM Local

2nd T20I on June 29 at 8:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 4:00 PM Local

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Ireland: Gary Wilson(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

Where to watch:

Television Channel: Sony Six and Sony Six HD for English commentary, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 for Hindi commentary

Web live streaming: Sonyliv.com

Mobile apps: SonyLiv, JioTV, Airtel TV

Before leaving India for the UK tour, the Indian captain reiterated the fact that his team is keen on playing the Test series in England.

“This is another series as far as I am concerned individually. But for us as a team, this is a very exciting time because we are actually looking forward to playing more difficult Test cricket after what happened in South Africa. That I feel is the best thing that can happen to any side,” Kohli revealed in a pre-tour press conference.

He also spoke about his fitness as he missed his County stint with Surrey due to the minor neck injury. He said that he was 100% ready to play for the country.

The India skipper concluded by saying that “You don’t want to go to England and say ‘oh, the Test series is one month away’. We want it to actually be sooner. It is just a great phase for Indian cricket.”