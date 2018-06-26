India vs Ireland: Three Players For Whom This Series Is Crucial

These players will have to prove their mettle.

The India vs Ireland T20 series starting on the 28th of June is hardly going to make a stir in world cricket. It is (perhaps rightfully) viewed as warm-up for the Indian team in preparation for their games against England, something that all cricket fans in the world are looking forward to.

Notwithstanding the minimal attention given to this series, it will be a crucial one for certain Indian players, for varying reasons. This slideshow looks at three such Indian players, who, if given a chance, will be anxious to perform.

India-Ireland matches are mostly extremely one-sided and not very competitive

#3 - Washington Sundar

The year 2018 has made Washington Sundar experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows of his career. In March of this year, in the Nidahas Trophy, India's most recently concluded international assignment, Sundar was adjudged the player of the tournament after a series of stellar performances, and it seemed as if he had done taken a big step towards cementing his place in the Indian limited-overs sides after being on the fringes for a few months.

However, the next two months would prove to be a great grounding experience for Sundar, with him experiencing a dreadful IPL in which he was dropped from the team for a majority of the games.

Even though he is extremely young and is in the early stages of his career, Sundar will be aware that if he is to continue being on the selectors' radar for the time being, he needs to produce a good outing. That is, if he gets an opportunity to play.