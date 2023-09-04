India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium - Pallekele pitch history and ODI records

In their second match of the Asia Cup 2023, India are set to go head-to-head against Nepal. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Kandy on Monday, September 4.

Both teams played their last game against Pakistan. While Nepal suffered a 238-run defeat in their inaugural Asia Cup match, the high-octane IND-PAK clash ended in a no-result due to persistent rain.

As India and Nepal are set to lock horns for the very first time in international cricket, we take a look the at pitch history of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele ODI records & stats

Dark cloud hovers at the Pallekele Stadium

Situated in the city of Kandy, the Pallekele Stadium has hosted a total of 35 one-day internationals thus far. Results show that teams batting second have had a slight advantage as they have won 19 matches as compared to the 15 ODIs won by teams batting first.

With the way matches have played out here over the years and the high chances of rain, the captain who wins the toss will be looking to bowl first on Monday. The average score batting first in ODIs at this venue has been 246.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Pallekele:

Matches played: 35

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 19

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

No result: 2

Highest individual score: 162 - Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/31 - Mitchell Johnson (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

Highest team total: 363/7 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest team total: 70 - Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 314/6 - Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan, 2022

Average first innings score: 245

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele pitch report

Hardik Pandya playing sweep shot vs Pakistan

Similar to what was the case in the India vs Pakistan match, there are high chances of rain in Pallekele on Monday as well. This means that pacers are likely to gain seam movement off the deck and create some difficulties for the batters.

However, as Pallekele is one of the most batting-friendly grounds in Sri Lanka, batters might dominate the proceedings after negotiating the initial phase with the new ball.

The pitch report for the India vs Nepal Asia Cup match in Pallekele will be telecasted a few minutes before the toss takes place.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele last ODI match

The match between India and Pakistan ended in a no-result due to rain

The recently concluded fixture between India and Pakistan also took place in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Unfortunately for the fans, the match between the two fierce rivals ended in a no-result as rain continued to pour after the end of the first innings.

After India opted to bat first, the Pakistani pace attack reduced the Men in Blue to 48/3. Shaheen Afridi breathed fire as he bamboozled both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his first spell.

Haris Rauf also dismissed Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to put India in deep trouble at 66/4. However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya then joined hands and bailed their team out of the precarious situation.

While Kishan counter-attacked the Pakistani attack, Pandya played with utmost maturity. The two added 138 runs for the fifth wicket and helped India pile up 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

Unfortunately, there was no more cricketing action as rain played spoilsport and denied Pakistan a chance to bat in the second innings.