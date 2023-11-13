India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, Player of the Match, scorecard & records

The 2023 World Cup league round is in the history books. India ended the league round with a win against the Netherlands in a battle between the 1st and 10th-ranked teams in the points table.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer registered a century each for the Men in Blue to help them post 410/4 on the board. In reply, the Netherlands lost all their wickets for 250 runs and suffered a 160-run defeat.

In this article, we will look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the 2023 World Cup match between India and the Netherlands.

Full list of award winners in India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup match

Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 128 runs from 94 balls. The right-handed batter smacked 10 fours and five sixes in his entertaining innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. When Iyer came out to bat, India's score was 129/2 in the 18th over.

Iyer first had a 71-run third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli before adding 208 runs with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. He remained unbeaten till the end of the innings and maintained a strike rate of 136.17.

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (128* off 94)

IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match scorecard

India won the toss and opted to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision worked in India's favor as the top five batters recorded a 50+ score. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli returned with scores of 61, 51 and 51, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a 94-ball 128, while KL Rahul aggregated 102 runs off 64 deliveries. Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2/82 in 10 overs.

The Netherlands got all out for 250 runs. Teja Nidamanuru was the top-scorer with 54 runs. He hit six sixes in his 39-ball knock. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each for the Men in Blue.

IND vs NED, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs Netherlands game

Multiple records and stats were broken during the battle between India and Netherlands. Here are some of the top statistics from Match 45 of the 2023 World Cup:

Ravindra Jadeja broke Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh's record for the most wickets by an Indian spinner in a single edition of the ICC ODI World Cup. Jadeja now has 16 wickets, while Kumble and Yuvraj took 15 wickets each in 1996 and 2011, respectively. This was the first time in ODI cricket history that each of India's Top five batters scored more than 50 runs in the same innings. India became the first team in ODI cricket history to register three consecutive wins with margin of more than 150 runs. They beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs, South Africa by 243 runs and Netherlands by 160 runs. India broke West Indies' record for the most ODI sixes in a calendar year. West Indies hit 209 sixes in 2019, while India have hit 215 sixes so far in 2023.