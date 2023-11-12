India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and ODI records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to the final league stage match of the 2023 World Cup today, where India will take on the Netherlands. The match will start at 2 PM IST in Bengaluru.

The match does not have much importance for the Indian team, who have confirmed a first-place finish, but they will try to record a big win and head into the semifinals with great momentum by their side. Meanwhile, the Netherlands need to win today to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ahead of the clash between Netherlands and India in Bengaluru, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ODI records and stats

Bengaluru has hosted 30 ODI matches, including four in this World Cup. Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first on this ground. India have won 14 out of 20 completed ODIs they have played in Bengaluru. They will be keen to register their 15th win.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by the M Chinaswamy Stadium:

Matches played: 30

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 209 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. Australia, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/31 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) vs. Ireland, 2011

Highest team total: 401/6 - New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2023

Lowest team total: 156 - England vs. Sri Lanka, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 329/7 - Ireland vs. England, 2011

Average first innings score: 262

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The India vs Netherlands pitch report from Bengaluru will be telecasted live a few minutes before Scott Edwards and Rohit Sharma come out for the toss. Generally, the pitch in Bengaluru is excellent for batting.

However, batters will have to apply themselves well to achieve success. The highest and lowest team totals at this venue have been recorded in the last 20 days, which speaks volumes of the importance of the approach and technique required from the batters to score big at this stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last ODI match

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the last ODI match hosted by Bengaluru. Trent Boult's spell of 3/37 helped the Kiwis bowl the islanders out for just 171 runs. Chasing 172, New Zealand reached 173/5 in 23.2 overs, riding on Devon Conway's 45-run knock.

15 wickets fell in that match, with pacers taking nine of them. Eight sixes were hit in the contest between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 173/5 (Devon Conway 45, Angelo Mathews 2/29) beat Sri Lanka 171 (Kusal Perera 51, Trent Boult 3/37) by 5 wickets.