India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup warm-up matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will take on Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup warm-up matches round today in Trivandrum. It is India's last 50-over match before the World Cup. The Men in Blue will be keen to make the most out of it.

On the other side, the Netherlands team will aim to get some quality match practice against the home side. The Dutch side has been working hard in the practice sessions, and they will look forward to bringing their 'A' game to the table on the ground today.

The Netherlands competed against Australia last Saturday, but that 2023 World Cup warm-up match ended with no result due to rain. Even India's warm-up match against England was abandoned because of rain.

Before the India vs Netherlands match starts, here's a look at some important things fans should know about the 2023 World Cup warm-up match.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup warm-up match, Match Details:

Match: India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup warm-up match

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, Tuesday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

India vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The conditions in Trivandrum should help the batters and the fast bowlers. This venue has hosted two ODI matches, with India emerging victorious in both the games. In an ODI played at the venue earlier this year, India scored 390/5 against Sri Lanka and then bowled them out for 73 runs.

India vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Thundershowers are predicted throughout the course of the match. It is likely that even this 2023 World Cup warm-up fixture will be washed out. Even if the match takes place, a complete 50-over match will not be possible.

India vs Netherlands Probable XIs

As per the warm-up match rules, the teams are not required to name a playing XI. They can use a maximum of 11 players for batting and bowling during the game.

India

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands

Squad

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup warm-up Match Prediction

India are the overwhelming favorites to win this warm-up match. The Men in Blue have never lost an international match against the Netherlands before. Fans should expect a one-sided win for India if the game takes place.

Prediction: India to win this warmup fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).