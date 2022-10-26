India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 23

India will square off against the Netherlands in the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in a Group 2 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India faced their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the tournament. It was a nail-biting contest and the Men in Blue got across the line on the last ball of the match to grab two points.

Bowling first, the Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 159/8, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya finishing with three wickets each. There was a top-order collapse but Virat Kohli (82*) and Hardik Pandya (40) put on a solid stand while chasing. A masterclass from Kohli helped the Men in Blue get across the line with four wickets in hand.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, didn’t get off to a good start. They went down against Bangladesh by nine runs in their opening game of the Super 12 stage.

After electing to bowl first, the Dutch bowlers did a fine job of limiting Bangladesh to 144/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, none of the batters got going, barring Colin Ackermann, who scored a fighting 62. They will have to be on their toes while facing the Indian side on Thursday.

India vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 23, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 27 2022, Thursday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

India vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

India vs Netherlands Probable XIs

India

The Indian side won their opening fixture against Pakistan and are expected not to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands

We may see Roelof van der Merwe come back into the side if he gets fit in time for the fixture against India.

Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad/Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

India vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

