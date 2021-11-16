India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Wednesday, November 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The upcoming match is Rohit Sharma’s first as the full-time skipper of India’s T20I team. Rahul Dravid, the team's new head coach, also has a challenging task in hand.

The Men in Blue didn’t have the best of campaigns in the T20 World Cup as they failed to qualify for the semis. They will be looking to make amends under a new coach and captain.

India have rewarded a number of youngsters, including Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with national call-ups. India lost to the Black Caps by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the World Cup.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence after finishing as the runners-up in the World Cup.

New Zealand will be without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will take charge in his absence. Lockie Ferguson is set to make his comeback after injury.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 1

Date and Time: November 17, 2021, Wednesday, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

India vs New Zealand Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be clear for Wednesday’s game with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The venue in Jaipur is yet to host a T20I, though it has hosted a number of T20s in the IPL.

It's a high-scoring venue and batters are expected to have a good day in the office. Batting second should be the preferred option.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

India have picked quite a few opening batters in their squad, but Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are most likely to take the two slots.

The series is also a chance for the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to showcase their mettle. Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to prove a point after being left out of the World Cup.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel/Avesh Khan

New Zealand

The Kiwis may give Ferguson a chance in the XI if he’s fully fit. In that case, Adam Milne may have to make way for him.

Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill need to fire and carry on from where they left off. The focus will also be on Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Southee and Mitchell Santner, who have all troubled Indian batters in the past.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs Match Prediction

The Indian batting did well against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. But facing New Zealand’s bowling attack may not be easy. On current form, the Black Caps look slight favorites.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

