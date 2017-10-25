India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match

India rebounded from a shock loss at Mumbai to level the series.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar 25 Oct 2017, 22:42 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again triggered a collapse

Amidst all the pitch controversy in Pune, India recovered from the Mumbai defeat to put one over the Kiwis and level the series 1-1. Opting to bat first, New Zealand found themselves in strife as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the top order.

Tom Latham threatened to pull off another heist but Axar Patel cleaned him up to get India back in the game. Even though Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme hung around to pull the Kiwis back, Bhuvneshwar cleaned up Nicholls before Chahal picked up two in two to end New Zealand's innings.

India were hardly troubled in the chase as Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan smashed half-centuries to take them home without a fuss. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from the game:

#5 Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar opening partnership is going places

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put New Zealand in trouble with early wickets

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rapidly becoming India's biggest weapons up front as the two have time and again created early breakthroughs. At Pune, the seamers were once again at it with Bhuvneshwar getting rid of Martin Guptill early courtesy a fabulous outswinger.

Bumrah joined the act by trapping Kane Williamson in front as the Kiwi skipper missed a flick shot off a back-of-a-length delivery that skidded in. A knuckle-ball, slower than usual, and delivered to perfection by Bhuvneshwar saw the back of the dangerous Munro as New Zealand were reduced to 27/3.