India vs New Zealand 2017: India's predicted playing XI for third ODI

India will look to seal the series with a win at Kanpur.

by Arvind Sriram Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 19:58 IST

India will look to seal the series when they take on New Zealand in the third ODI

The Indian ship, sailing on a wave of euphoria after battering the visiting Australians, crashed into a Ross Taylor-Tom Latham shaped iceberg in the first ODI of the three-match series. However, under the astute leadership of captain Virat Kohli, they weathered the storm to stay the course and level the series 1-1, with a 6-wicket win at Pune.

With the series on the line at Kanpur, take a look at how India could line-up in order to seal the deal:

Openers

Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the leading openers going around in world cricket at the moment. However, his form this series has been iffy, managing just 27 runs from two matches. He has struggled to deal with the angle generated by left-arm pacer Trent Boult at the start of the innings. However, he will look to end the series on a high with a substantial contribution. With the talent he possesses, you can never write him off.

Shikhar Dhawan was brought back into the squad at the expense of Ajinkya Rahane who had a sensational series against Australia. While Dhawan looked scratchy in the opening game, he was back to his free-flowing best in the second ODI, leading India's run-chase with aplomb. He will retain his place in the setup and look for one more big contribution to help India seal the series.