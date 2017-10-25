India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd ODI: Hits and Misses

Success and failure stories from India's 6-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI of the series.

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2017, 22:22 IST

Twin fifties in the batting line-up coupled with consistency in the bowling set-up helped India displace New Zealand's lead in the three-match ODI series in Pune on Wednesday (October 25). The series hangs in the balance now, with each side winning one game. The decider of the series, which will be played later this week, is a crucial match for Virat Kohli's men. They have to sustain their record of 9 series victories on the trot.

If they perform anywhere close to how they performed today, they have a substantial chance of taking the series home. Here are the hits and misses from the second ODI:

#1 Hit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

One of the major reasons behind the recent success of Virat Kohli’s team is its dependable, efficient and disciplined bowling attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a constant presence in that bowling attack. In Pune, he showed why his presence is extremely crucial for the team in this format of the game.

His terrific opening spell crippled New Zealand’s opening stand, thereby pushing the hosts on the back foot from the word go. Kumar is a master of swing, and this was clearly on display throughout his spell at the MCA stadium. After his exploits at the beginning of the innings, the 27-year-old came to India’s aid yet again in the middle overs. Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme steadied the Kiwi ship with a 47-run stand and looked ready to propel the visitors towards a strong finish.

That’s when Kumar decided to strike again and smashed the woodwork behind Nicholls’ willow. The Player of the Match gave just 45 runs in his entire spell, which comprised 10 overs.