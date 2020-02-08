India vs New Zealand 2020, 2nd ODI: 3 reasons why New Zealand won the match

The partnership between Ross Taylor and Kylie Jamieson propelled the Kiwis to 274.

After thumping India by 4 wickets in the first ODI, New Zealand produced another clinical performance to beat the ‘Men in Blue’ by 22 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Kiwis delivered in all three departments of the game, and have got some measure of retribution after the 5-0 drubbing that they received in the T20I series.

In this article, let us look at three reasons why New Zealand beat India in the second ODI.

#3 Taylor’s excellent ‘stitch’

Taylor was once again the backbone of the New Zealand batting lineup

If in the first ODI, Ross Taylor went all guns blazing and scored a whirlwind 109* off just 84 balls. In the second, the Kiwi veteran scored a sedate 73* off 74 balls to guide his side to a competitive total of 273.

At one stage, the Black Caps were struggling with the scorecard reading 197/8. They were in danger of getting dismissed below the 250 run mark.

But Taylor 'stitched' the New Zealand innings together with a 76-run partnership for the 9th wicket with debutant Kyle Jamieson. That was what swung the momentum back in New Zealand’s favour.

Taylor was at his clinical best during the knock. He blended caution with aggression seamlessly and held the innings together with his experience. The Kiwi veteran stayed till the end and acted as the fulcrum around whom the other batsmen could rally around.

At the age of 36, it has been the Taylor factor that has allowed New Zealand to cross the line in both the ODIs against the ‘Men in Blue’.

