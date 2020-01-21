×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 2020: Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on wicketkeeping options

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020 IST
Rishabh Pant (left) and KL Rahul (right)
Rishabh Pant (left) and KL Rahul (right)

The much-heated debate for a wicket-keeping mainstay in the Indian team was brought up by former captain Sunil Gavaskar in a talk with Aaj Tak. Speaking on the issue, the legend pointed out the importance of having a keeper who can also take up the role of a finisher in limited-overs cricket for India.

Gavaskar has been quite vocal about the lack of consistency in the batting order, especially regarding KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, in ODIs and T20Is as Indian captain Virat Kohli has struggled to find a fixed line-up of late.





“I will go with Rishabh Pant in the limited-overs cricket. If you need a finisher at No. 6 then Rishabh Pant can do that for the team.”

He also advocated the significance of left-handers in the team, saying that it will benefit the side if another one apart from Shikhar Dhawan was brought in the top-order. As far as the finisher's role was concerned, Gavaskar backed Pant to don the much-anticipated role, following in the footsteps of former Indian captain MS Dhoni





“Also he is a left-handed batsman, so considering the Indian batting line-up where we have only one left-handed batsman in form of Shikhar Dhawan, so if we have another southpaw in top-order then it will be beneficial for the team. So I will go with Rishabh Pant.” 
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni


Speaking to Cricbuzz, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also jumped in on the conversation, stating that Rahul should be given adequate opportunities to prove his credentials in the team.





“If K.L. Rahul fails four times batting at No. 5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, same wasn’t the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind.”
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Rishabh Pant India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us