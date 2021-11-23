"There are a lot of people breathing under his neck" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of IND vs NZ Test series for Ajinkya Rahane

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the Test series against New Zealand at home will be extremely crucial for Ajinkya Rahane to keep his career afloat. Chopra pointed out that India have plenty of young middle-order options waiting in the wings if Rahane fails again.

33-year-old Rahane will be leading India in the first Test against New Zealand. However, he has had a horror run with the bat over the last year, which has seen his average dip to under 40.

Asked if the New Zealand Test series will be a do-or-die kind of situation for Rahane, Chopra agreed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“It is extremely important. There are a lot of people who are breathing under his neck. The series is significant because he may be the captain in the first Test, but he is under pressure without doubt. If the last Test in England had taken place at Old Trafford, God knows if he would have been there in the playing XI or not, after what happened at The Oval."

Chopra added that if the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill have an extraordinary series against New Zealand, Rahane will be in greater trouble. The 44-year-old elaborated:

“He is the captain for the first Test but Virat Kohli will be back for the second. Remember, when India go to South Africa, Rohit Sharma will be back. For the New Zealand series, India have picked Mayank, Shreyas, Shubman. Whoever gets the opportunity, if he scores a lot of runs, Rahane’s place will come under the scanner. There is Hanuma Vihari as well, who has not been picked for the New Zealand Tests.”

With Kohli being rested, Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, which starts on November 25.

“Rahane is pretty fortunate that he’s still part of this side” - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir opined that Rahane is lucky to have got another opportunity to save his Test career during the home series against New Zealand.

Speaking of India’s batting combination ahead of the series, Gambhir said on Star Sports:

“I am going to open with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul because he opened in England and then probably Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4. Plus, Rahane is pretty fortunate that he’s still part of this side because he’s leading. But again, he’s got another opportunity now, hopefully, he can make that count.”

Rahane had a poor series in England. He scored 109 runs in four Tests at an average of 15.57.

Edited by Samya Majumdar