"Ashwin anna vera level" - Twitterati heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after he overtakes Harbhajan Singh's Test wickets tally 

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (418 wickets) surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets on Monday. In the process, he became the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. Only Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets) are ahead of him on this list.

Ashwin reached this landmark in his 80th Test match on Monday against New Zealand in Kanpur. Among the top 10 wicket-takers for India in Test cricket, he has the best bowling strike rate and average. He has picked up 418 wickets at an average of 24.53 and a strike rate of 52.7

Fans and former cricketers took notice of Ashwin's feat and took to Twitter to applaud him for his phenomenal achievement. They praised him for displaying outstanding skill, perseverance, and consistency over a long period. Fans hoped that he would pick up many more wickets in the next few years.

Here are some of the best reactions:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Brilliant by @ashwinravi99 to go third among leading Indian Test wicket-takers! Deserves all the kudos for his skills, persistence and strength of mind, what a champion! Brilliant by @ashwinravi99 to go third among leading Indian Test wicket-takers! Deserves all the kudos for his skills, persistence and strength of mind, what a champion! https://t.co/cvJ54iFcKa

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan No 3 in the wicket list in test cricket for team India. Well done buddy @ashwinravi99 many more to come No 3 in the wicket list in test cricket for team India. Well done buddy @ashwinravi99 many more to come

WV Raman @wvraman

#INDvsNZTestSeries

#INDvNZ It has been a great journey so far @ashwinravi99 and many more miles to go as yet.. All the best.. It has been a great journey so far @ashwinravi99 and many more miles to go as yet.. All the best..#INDvsNZTestSeries#INDvNZ

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash 418. Third highest wicket-taker in Tests for 🇮🇳. Incredible feat. One of the biggest match-winners that India has produced. Next stop—500. 👏 👏 #Ashwin 418. Third highest wicket-taker in Tests for 🇮🇳. Incredible feat. One of the biggest match-winners that India has produced. Next stop—500. 👏 👏 #Ashwin https://t.co/bb4ZQ9b58f

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah No praise too high for @ashwinravi99 . Master of his craft, guileful, aggressive, always evolving and adding to his repertoire. Gone past the marvellous @harbhajan_singh , only Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble ahead of him. What a great career! No praise too high for @ashwinravi99. Master of his craft, guileful, aggressive, always evolving and adding to his repertoire. Gone past the marvellous @harbhajan_singh, only Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble ahead of him. What a great career!

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

450 - M Muralidharan

418*- R Ashwin

403 - Richard Hadlee

402 - Dale Steyn

#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ

#NZvInd #NZvsInd Most Test wickets after 80 Test matches450 - M Muralidharan418*- R Ashwin403 - Richard Hadlee402 - Dale Steyn Most Test wickets after 80 Test matches450 - M Muralidharan418*- R Ashwin403 - Richard Hadlee402 - Dale Steyn#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ#NZvInd #NZvsInd

R SRIDHAR @coach_rsridhar

@BCCI Congratulations @ashwinravi99 Milestones will come and go, you just keep winning matches for India like you always do. More Power to you 💪🏽 #keepspinning Congratulations @ashwinravi99 Milestones will come and go, you just keep winning matches for India like you always do. More Power to you 💪🏽 #keepspinning@BCCI

I want to have some special memories going forward in the next 3-4 years: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin spoke to the broadcasters after reaching a special milestone in Test cricket today. He revealed that he wants to have some special memories on the field in the coming 3-4 years. He does not want to ponder too much about other things. Speaking after the Test ended in a draw, the 35-year old said:

"Absolutely nothing at all, to be honest (how does it make him feel). I know these are milestones that are constantly kept on tab and it's wonderful. Rahul bhai, ever since he has taken over, he's kept saying the same thing [that] how many ever wickets you take, how many ever runs you make in 10 years time, you won't remember them. It's the memories that matter so I want to have some special memories going forward in the next 3-4 years."

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvNZ #TeamIndia He is third on the leading wicket-takers list among Indian bowlers now but for @ashwinravi99 it is more about creating special memories than milestones. 🙌 He is third on the leading wicket-takers list among Indian bowlers now but for @ashwinravi99 it is more about creating special memories than milestones. 🙌 @Paytm #INDvNZ #TeamIndia https://t.co/eLIjzNMeit

Ashwin (3/35), Jadeja (4/40) and other Indian bowlers tried their level best on a sluggish pitch in Kanpur. But the resilient New Zealand team managed to draw the match as they ended up with 165/9. Mumbai will now host the second Test, which begins on December 3.

