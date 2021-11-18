Deepak Chahar has a fun interaction with his sister Malti while fielding at boundary during the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur

Indian swing bowler Deepak Chahar had a fun interaction with his sister Mailti Chahar during the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday night. Jaipur is the home ground for Deepak Chahar, and he was playing his first match for India at the ground. His family members came to the stadium to witness him in action in Indian colors at home ground.

During the first innings, while fielding in the outfield, Deepak Chahar had a chance to catch up with his sister Malti who was in the stands. She gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on her official Instagram handle. She captioned it:

Deepak Chahar did not have a great outing with the ball in the match. He was the most expensive bowler on the night, with figures of 4-0-42-1. Deepak will be looking to put in an improved performance in the second T20I.

It was a complete bowling performance from the unit: Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma applauded the bowling unit for restricting New Zealand to 164 as they looked set to score above 180 at one stage. He reserved special praise for Ashwin, who picked up wickets and put a lid on run-scoring during the middle overs. Speaking at the post-match conference after winning his first game as regular skipper, Rohit Sharma said:

"At one stage, they looked set for 180+ but in the end it was a great effort from the bowlers. It was a complete bowling performance for all of us. The spinners have been brilliant. They ball in tandem for the Delhi Capital and we've seen over the years that they are a wicket-taking option in the middle, which is a good sign."

"It'll give them more confidence. Ash has played a lot of cricket. For him to come back from the World Cup has been good. We know his quality and the same goes for Axar."

Team India will now head to Ranchi to play their second match of the series. They will look to seal the series by winning the game on Friday.

