IND vs NZ 2021: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and stats

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the India vs New Zealand series, the Men in Blue will host the Kiwis at Eden Gardens in the final T20I tomorrow evening. While India have already won the series, they will be keen to complete a clean-sweep in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma and Co. may also give opportunities to the benched players in the last T20I. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal could get a game at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps will play for pride and try to end the series with a win.

The pitch at Eden Gardens is good for batters and Indian captain Sharma enjoys batting at this venue. Ahead of the final T20I of the India vs New Zealand series, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at Eden Gardens.

Today Pitch History: IND vs NZ 2021

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 85* - Marlon Samuels vs. England, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Mustafizur Rahman vs. New Zealand, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 143

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - India vs West Indies match stats 2018

ICC @ICC



His 3/13 has given India the upper hand, though some late blows from debutant Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul have kept the Windies just about in the hunt.



India need 110 to win.



LIVE ⬇

India beat West Indies by five wickets. The Caribbean side received an invitation to bat first and scored 109 runs in the first innings. The home side chased the 110-run target in 17.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a magical spell of 3/13.

India beat West Indies by five wickets in the previous T20I at Eden Gardens. The Caribbean side received an invitation to bat first and scored 109 runs in the first innings. The home side chased the 110-run target in 17.5 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a magical spell of 3/13. A total of 13 wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking five of them. Dinesh Karthik was the only batter who could touch the 30-run mark. A total of only two sixes were hit in that game.

