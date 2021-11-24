IND vs NZ 2021: Green Park, Kanpur pitch history and stats

Green Park will host the opening match of the India vs New Zealand Test series, starting on November 25. The action will begin at 9:30 AM IST, with the home side to start as the favorites to win the match.

India have an excellent record in Test matches at Green Park. They have not lost a single Test on this ground since 1983.

The Blackcaps have crossed swords with India in three Tests at Green Park, registering one draw and two defeats. New Zealand are yet to win a Test in Kanpur.

The pitch at this venue helps the batters and spinners. Ahead of the opening game of the India vs New Zealand Test series, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous Tests played at Green Park.

Today Pitch History: IND vs NZ 2021

Test matches played: 22

Matches won by home team: 7

Matches won by visiting team: 3

Matches drawn: 12

Highest team score: 676/7 dec. - India vs. Sri Lanka, 1986

Lowest team score: 105 - Australia vs. India, 1959

Highest successful run chase: 83/2 - India vs. New Zealand, 1999

Highest individual score: 250 - Sheik Bacchus (WI) vs. India, 1979

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/69 - Jasubhai Patel (IND) vs. Australia, 1959

Best bowling figures (match): 14/124 - Jasubhai Patel (IND) vs. Australia, 1959

Average run rate: 2.67

India vs New Zealand head-to-head at Green Park: Played - 3, India Won - 2, New Zealand Won - 0, Drawn - 1

Green Park - India vs New Zealand match stats 2016

Incidentally, India and New Zealand played the last Test in Kanpur. India won that game by 197 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja adjudged the Man of the Match for his 92 runs and six wickets.

None of the batters could score a hundred in that match. Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay scored a fifty each in both innings, while Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Luke Ronchi and Mitchell Santner registered a half-century each in the match.

A total of 35 wickets fell across four innings, with spinners taking 26 of them. Fans should expect a similar contest at Green Park.

