India vs NZ 2021: "Rahul Dravid will look to make the most out of the hard-working guys" - Harbhajan Singh backs new India head coach

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed newly-appointed India head coach Rahul Dravid to bring the best out of the players.

Dravid, who took over from Ravi Shastri, will begin his tenure with the home series against New Zealand starting with the T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan said former India skipper Dravid has the potential to take the team to the next level.

"He (Dravid) will look to make the most out of the hard-working guys. And he will also look to improve the fielding of those players who only bowl. And how a batsman can have a different approach or improve slip catching. In his era, Dravid was probably one of the best slip fielders," Harbhajan said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator felt Dravid, a role model to many, would provide equal opportunity, thereby bringing stability to the team.

"I would want to see the process being followed like the way Rahul himself has followed in his own life. There should be stability in the team as to which 11 players will get to play. And players pool has to be big. Rahul has to make a blueprint for that. And with Rahul, I think everyone will get equal opportunity and will get the most out of the potential players," Harbhajan added.

"Astonishing that we didn't win the T20 World Cup after 2007" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan, who has taken over 700 international wickets, expressed surprise that India hasn't won the T20 World Cup since their success in the inaugural 2007 edition.

Strong favorites India were knocked out in the group stage of the recent T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

"I feel astonished when I realize that after 2007 T20 WC, we haven't won any other T20 WC. We have the biggest league in IPL, but don't know why the results are not coming. So, the challenge for Dravid is to get result," Harbhajan opined.

The 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup will be staged in Australia.

