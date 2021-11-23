IND vs NZ 2021: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Test series

Defending champions New Zealand will open their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign against India this Thursday in Kanpur. The Kiwis will play a Test on Indian soil for the first time since 2016.

New Zealand have dominated India in the longest format of the game over the last two years. The Blackcaps first whitewashed India 2-0 in a home Test series. They followed it up with a historic win in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final.

India will be keen to avenge those defeats when they cross paths with New Zealand in the upcoming two-match series. Before the Test matches get underway, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the longest format of the game.

IND vs NZ head-to-head stats

India lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against New Zealand by 21-13. The two teams have played a total of 60 Test matches, with 26 of them ending in a draw.

As mentioned ahead, New Zealand are on a three-match winning streak against India in Test cricket right now. But fans should note that India won the previous home Test series against the Kiwis by 3-0.

IND vs NZ: Numbers you need to know before Test series

Among active players, Ross Taylor has the highest number of runs (870) in India vs. New Zealand Test matches. The veteran batter has scored three Test centuries against India.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has amassed 830 runs against New Zealand while donning the whites. Kohli will miss the first Test of the series but will be available for the second game.

Among active cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped the most wickets (52) in India vs. New Zealand Tests. His economy rate against the Blackcaps is 2.96.

Tim Souhee has picked up 44 wickets against India. The right-arm pacer has taken a couple of five-wicket hauls versus India in Tests.

