IND vs NZ 2021: India's playing XI from last home Test vs New Zealand - Where are they now?

India won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by 3-0 last week. The two teams will now rest for some time before locking horns in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series, starting November 25.

Reigning World Test Championship winners New Zealand will open their campaign against runners-up India in a rematch of the inaugural WTC Final.

The two nations played a two-Test series in 2020 during the previous World Test Championship cycle in New Zealand, which the home side won 2-0.

India will aim to avenge those losses in the upcoming Test matches. It has been more than five years since the Indian team hosted New Zealand for a Test match. The last Test between the two teams took place back in October 2016 at Holkar Stadium.

The home side won that match by 321 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin won the Man of the Match award for his 13 wickets. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2021 Test series, let's take a look at the Indian playing XI from that match, and where those players are now.

Openers - Murali Vijay and Gautam Gambhir

Murali Vijay is no longer a part of the Indian Test team

Murali Vijay opened the innings with Gautam Gambhir in that game. Vijay managed 29 runs in two innings, whereas Gambhir registered a half-century in the second innings.

Both players are no longer in the Indian Test team. Gambhir has retired from all formats of cricket and now works as a politician and a cricket expert. Meanwhile, Vijay has not played a single match in 2021.

Middle Order - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

viratians.fanarmy18 @Nihar18wadhwani Virat Kohli's Test stats vs New Zealand :



Innings : 17

Runs : 773

50s : 3

100s : 3

Average : 51.53

Highest : 211 Virat Kohli's Test stats vs New Zealand :Innings : 17 Runs : 773 50s : 3 100s : 3Average : 51.53Highest : 211 https://t.co/kLVNSr17Re

India played with five specialist batters in that Test match. Virat Kohli led the team from the front and scored a double century in the first innings. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane supported him with a 188-run knock. Cheteshwar Pujara registered a ton in the second innings, while Rohit Sharma scored a fifty in the first innings. Wriddhiman Saha did not bat in the match.

All five players are still actively playing for India. Sharma has opted to take some rest during the upcoming series against New Zealand, but the other four names are part of the Test squad for the series.

All Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

ICC @ICC bit.ly/IndvNZ3Report ICYMI: @ashwinravi99 took 7/59 to help the India to a 321 run win over New Zealand and secure the series 3-0 #IndvNZ ICYMI: @ashwinravi99 took 7/59 to help the India to a 321 run win over New Zealand and secure the series 3-0 #IndvNZ bit.ly/IndvNZ3Report https://t.co/hFUxyfiuV6

Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets in the first innings against New Zealand and added seven more in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets each in both innings and scored 17 runs in the first innings.

Both all-rounders are still an integral part of the Indian Test team and will play in the upcoming series.

Bowlers - Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav will play for India in the upcoming series

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami were the two pacers in that Indian playing XI. Shami returned wicketless in both innings, whereas Yadav took one wicket in the second innings.

Both fast bowlers have performed well for India in the longest format of the game over the last few years. Shami has been rested for the upcoming series, while Yadav will be in action.

