IND vs NZ 2021: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch history and stats

After a thrilling win in Jaipur, India will host New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi tomorrow evening. The Men in Blue have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series heading into the second match.

India will be keen to improve their performance in the middle overs. They started well in both innings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but let New Zealand back into the contest in the middle overs.

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has been good for batting. India have a 100% win record in T20Is hosted by Ranchi, and here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous matches played at the venue.

Today Pitch History: IND vs NZ 2021

T20 matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 51 - Shikhar Dhawan vs. Sri Lanka, 2016

Best bowling figures: 3/14 - Ravichandran Ashwin vs. Sri Lanka, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 157

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - India vs Australia match stats 2017

In the previous T20I hosted by Ranchi, India beat Australia by nine wickets via D/L method. Australia received an invitation to bat first and scored 118/8 in 18.4 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings.

India received a 48-run target from six overs to win the match. A 14-ball 22* from Virat Kohli helped the home side win in 5.3 overs. Only three sixes were hit during that game. Aaron Finch was the only batter to score more than 40 runs.

A total of nine wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking three of them. Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 2/16 in four overs.

