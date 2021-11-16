IND vs NZ 2021: Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch history and stats

India and New Zealand will clash in the first-ever T20I match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tomorrow evening. The game will kick off a 3-match T20I series between the two nations.

The Blackcaps have caused considerable hurt to Indian cricket team fans in the last three years. In 2019, New Zealand eliminated India from the Cricket World Cup by defeating them in the semifinals. It proved to be MS Dhoni's last game in Indian colors.

And earlier this year, the Kiwis beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship final, followed by a Super 12 victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which cost India a place in the semifinals.

India will be keen to avenge those big defeats with a thumping win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tomorrow evening. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and before the game gets underway, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20s played at this venue.

Today Pitch History: IND vs NZ 2021

T20 matches played: 47

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 197/1 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 158

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match stats 2019

In the previous IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. SRH batted first and scored 160 runs, with Manish Pandey scoring a fifty. RR chased the target in 19.1 overs. Sanju Samson was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 48.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A total of 11 wickets fell in that game, with pacers taking seven of them. Only six maximums were hit by batters in the entire match.

Edited by Parimal