IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin removes clueless Glenn Phillips with a 'carrom ball'

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again displayed why he is one of the best spinners going around in international cricket on Wednesday. Ashwin has copped a lot of criticism for experimenting too much with his bowling in the shorter format during the Indian Premier League.

His success in Test cricket over the course of the last decade has been built over setting up batters, especially left-handers. That is exactly what he did against the likes of Mark Chapman and then Glenn Phillips in the ongoing first T20I in Jaipur.

It all happened in the 14th over of New Zealand's innings. Rohit Sharma brought his premium spinner back into the attack to stop the rampaging Chapman. Chapman welcomed Ashwin with a cracking shot through the cover region for a boundary but it was the latter who had the last laugh.

Watch the dismissal here.

Just like the first delivery, Ashwin once again bowled a tossed-up off-break. The southpaw proceeded to swing across the line and ended up missing the ball altogether.

The crowd finally found their voice as the partnership between Chapman and Martin Guptill began to look very threatening.

Ravichandran Ashwin knocks over Glenn Phillips with the carrom ball

Following the dismissal of Chapman, Ashwin applied the same modus-operandi against a dangerous Phillips.

The veteran spinner greeted Phillips with a floated delivery outside off. The right-hander was beaten in an attempt to poke at it. The next delivery was even slower with a lot of drift and guile and it turned sharply to wrap the batter on his pads.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Phillips had no clue there. Ashwin puts him out of his misery. Phillips had no clue there. Ashwin puts him out of his misery.

Ashwin finally got his man on the next delivery which turned out to be a carrom ball. Phillips was beaten at all ends and was pinned on his back pad.

The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger but Phillips went on to challenge the call. It turned out to be an optimistic call as Hawk-Eye revealed that the ball would have crashed into the off-stump.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Performance of Ravi Ashwin since his return into the T20 format for India:



4-0-14-2

4-0-29-1

4-0-20-3

4-0-23-2 Performance of Ravi Ashwin since his return into the T20 format for India:4-0-14-24-0-29-14-0-20-34-0-23-2 https://t.co/5AtbpacbIb

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ashwin eventually finished with figures of 2/23 in four overs, making his 50th T20I a memorable outing.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar