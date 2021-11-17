IND vs NZ 2021: Who is Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwi batter named after Tendulkar and Dravid?

Upcoming New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra is part of the Kiwi playing XI for the first T20I against India at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was among the four changes New Zealand made to their team from the XI that played the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia in Dubai.

Rachin Ravindra did not have a great outing with the bat in the Jaipur T20I. Coming into bat at No. 6, he was cleaned bowled for 7 off 8 balls in the last over by Mohammed Siraj.

After from being a left-handed batter, Rachin Ravindra is also a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He has represented the New Zealand U-19 squad and plays domestic cricket for Wellington. He was part of New Zealand squads for the 2016 and 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra, born to Indian couple, was given that name as a combination of two Indian greats - Rahul (Dravid) and Sachin (Tendulkar). One of those greats will be on the opposite side as plays his first international game in India. #INDvNZ New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra, born to Indian couple, was given that name as a combination of two Indian greats - Rahul (Dravid) and Sachin (Tendulkar). One of those greats will be on the opposite side as plays his first international game in India. #INDvNZ

Interestingly, the name Rachin Ravindra is derived from two greats of Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Incidentally, the latter is the coach of the Indian team. Here is more about the Kiwi cricketer.

Rachin Ravindra Age

Rachin Ravindra was born on November 18, 1999. He will turn 22 on Thursday.

Rachin Ravindra Height

The New Zealand cricketer is 5 feet 11 inches tall, which is 1.8 metres.

Rachin Ravindra Hometown

Rachin Ravindra was born in Wellington to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software system architect from Bengaluru, and Deepa Krishnamurthy.

Rachin Ravindra T20 stats

Heading into the Jaipur game, the youngster had featured in five T20Is in which he scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 100 with a best of 20. With the ball, he has claimed six wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.36.

ICC @ICC



Do they have enough?



#INDvNZ New Zealand have set a target of 165 for India to chase down 🎯Do they have enough? New Zealand have set a target of 165 for India to chase down 🎯Do they have enough?#INDvNZ https://t.co/jEJXtXumMV

In his overall T20 career, the 21-year-old has played 27 matches in which he has scored 338 runs at a strike rate of 129 and a best of 40. With his left-arm spin, Rachin Ravindra has claimed 25 wickets at a strike rate of 21.6.

Rachin Ravindra overall stats

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Kiwi youngster has also featured in 28 first-class and 12 List A matches, scoring 1595 and 316 runs respectively. Apart from 25 first-class scalps, he has eight wickets in List A cricket.

Edited by Sai Krishna