India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in their final group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 2. Despite a top-order collapse, the Men in Blue posted 249/9 on the board in 50 overs and then bowled the Blackcaps out for 205 to win the contest.

With the win, India ended as the table-toppers in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will play their semifinal match against Australia on March 4, while the Kiwis will take on South Africa in the second semifinal on March 5.

In this article, we will look back at the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand.

List of all award winners in India vs New Zealand match, 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell of 5/42 in the game against New Zealand. Varun made his Champions Trophy debut in the match. Although he disclosed that he was nervous initially, the mystery spinner ended up taking five wickets in the game.

Varun opened his account by dismissing Will Young in the 12th over of the match. He then trapped Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell LBW, followed by the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry in the final over of his spell. He bowled 10 overs and finished with figures of 5/42.

Player of the Match: Varun Chakaravarthy (5/42).

India vs New Zealand scorecard

India scored 249/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a 98-ball 79 from Shreyas Iyer. The No. 4 batter rescued India after New Zealand reduced the Men in Blue to 30/3 in the seventh over. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya supported Iyer well by scoring valuable forties.

Matt Henry emerged as the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. The right-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul in just eight overs, ending with figures of 5/42.

Kane Williamson fought like a lone warrior for New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored 81 runs, but his efforts ended in a losing cause, courtesy of Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul.

None of the other Kiwi batters could touch the 30-run mark as the team got all-out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets for India.

IND vs NZ, 2025 Champions Trophy: Top records and stats emerging from India vs New Zealand match

With the result, India finally recorded their first win in Champions Trophy matches against New Zealand. Here are some other notable stats and records emerging from the match on March 2:

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win three matches in ICC event matches against New Zealand. He broke a record held by Kapil Dev, who led India to two wins in ICC event matches against New Zealand. Varun Chakaravarthy set a new record for the best bowling figures by a right-arm bowler for India in Champions Trophy. He ended with figures of 5/42, surpassing Mohammed Shami, who bowled a spell of 5/53 against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. India became the first team to have two bowlers taking a five-wicket haul in the same Champions Trophy - Shami and Varun.

