India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India face a must-win situation when they take on New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27 in the second one-dayer of the three-match series. After having clinched the rain-affected T20Is 1-0, the Men in Blue were hoping for a good start to the ODIs as well. Instead, they were handed a seven-wicket hammering by a clinical Kiwi outfit in Auckland.

India batted first after losing the toss in the first ODI. Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76), Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77) and Shubman Gill (50 off 65) all came up with good contributions. However, it needed an excellent cameo from all-rounder Washington Sundar (37* off 16) to push the Men in Blue past the 300-run mark.

Defending 306, debutant fast bowler Umran Malik dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell as the Kiwis were reduced to 88/3. However, Tom Latham (145* off 104) and Kane Williamson (94* off 98) exposed the inexperience in Team India’s bowling, featuring in a record unbroken stand of 221 runs.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said:

“Surface has been under covers a little, so hopefully our seamers can extract whatever little help they can get.”

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



New Zealand have elected to bowl against nd



Follow the match bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI Toss UpdateNew Zealand have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in thend #NZvIND ODI.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨New Zealand have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 2⃣nd #NZvIND ODI. Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI https://t.co/QErH1NeXwp

The hosts have picked Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. India have made two changes - Deepak Chahar comes in for Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda for Sanju Samson.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra, the surface looks like a very hard deck. Maybe a little bit of moisture early because the covers have just come off. It's a good wicket. There's enough covering of grass which means it could come on nicely onto the bat.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Poll : 0 votes