India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having gone down to New Zealand by 21 runs in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday, January, Team India find themselves in a must-win situation in the second match of the three-game series. With just a day's break in between, the two sides meet again at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

While it is always easier to speak in hindsight, one does feel that the Men in Blue got their tactics wrong in the opening T20I. They used seven bowlers in Ranchi. As a result, two of their frontline fast bowlers - Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi - bowled only one and two overs, respectively. In fact, Mavi did not even come into the attack until the 14th over of the New Zealand innings.

Hardik Pandya’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss also backfired. The Men in Blue were hoping for dew in the second half, but there wasn’t enough of it to make any significant impact. Kiwi spinners also got plenty of turn from the surface and stifled Team India’s batting. The hosts, however, have a great history of fighting back in bilaterals. Can they do it one more time?

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Mitchell Santner said:

“The stats say that it's challenging to chase. The key is to take wickets through the middle.”

The Kiwis are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for fast bowler Umran Malik.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Today's IND vs New Zealand pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, the pitch has a tacky look to it. It is red soil, like how it is in Mumbai. If there is any grip on this surface or there is any movement, it will happen quickly.

Very firm, but towards both batting ends, there certainly isn’t any grass. The team batting second will be hoping for a little bit of dew. If not, this could be difficult to bat on. Danny Morrison chips in and adds that the team batting first has won all five T20Is in Lucknow.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

