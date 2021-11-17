India vs New Zealand: 3 key player battles that could define the series

New India head coach Rahul Dravid has stepped into the most scrutinized job in the world of cricket and could not have hoped for a more mellow contest. Just three days after featuring in the final of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand will take on India in a three-match T20I series.

While the Kiwi players will be tired and wanting to go back home, India will want to kickstart their preparations for the next T20 World Cup under this new management.

There were plenty of issues in India's campaign at the just-concluded World Cup and under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, they would want to right a few wrongs. A number of young players have been included in the side and India can find new players for new roles in the New Zealand series.

BCCI



"It's important to focus on everyone and not just on one individual."

However, they will be challenged by New Zealand and will need to be at their best against the Black Caps.

Here we take a look at the three player battles to look out for in the India v New Zealand series:

1.) Tim Southee vs KL Rahul

KL Rahul is important to define India's approach

Kane Williamson has opted out of the T20I series and Tim Southee will take up the mantle as skipper of the side. He will need to set the tone up front with the new ball. However, his task will not be easy.

KL Rahul is in fine form and if his performances in the final three matches of India's campaign at the T20 World Cup is anything to go by, he will take the attack to him.

How this contest pans out - both in the powerplay overs as well as in the middle phase - will go a long way in determining the result of the contest. Rahul will come out swinging and if Southee gets the ball to seam and swing around, we are in for a tasty contest.

2.) Mitchell Santner vs Rohit Sharma

Rohit will have to set the tone early for India

Teams have used spin against Rohit Sharma in powerplay overs and Mitchell Santner will be pitted against India's captain. The Indian batters struggled against spin in the T20 World Cup and it is imperative they do not allow the Kiwi spinners to dictate terms on their home turf.

Rohit was aggressive in the final three matches of the World Cup and we expect him to continue in the same vein. If Santner does bowl at him, it will be rather interesting to see how the Indian captain responds. He generally likes to take his time and assess the situation, but he would also want to set the ball rolling right from the word go.

BCCI



Head Coach Rahul Dravid rekindles his first meeting with a young Rohit Sharma & lauds the India T20I captain for his contribution towards the Indian cricket.

3.) Yuzvendra Chahal vs Martin Guptill

Chahal will be keen to resurrect his India career

The leg-spinner has made a comeback into the Indian side after a shocking exclusion from India's World Cup squad. He would want to nail down this spot and this series is the perfect opportunity for him.

He was brilliant in the IPL and would be quite handy in Indian conditions. He has the mettle to challenge New Zealand batters. Martin Guptill will be key for the Black Caps, especially in the absence of Kane Williamson, and Chahal will be used to counter his threat.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava