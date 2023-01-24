India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report 

Team India will look to complete another whitewash in a bilateral series at home when they take on New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

While the game is a dead rubber on paper, there is plenty at stake, especially for India. Apart from the match being another preparation for the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India later in the year, they also have a chance to claim the No. 1 spot in the official ODI rankings.

The Men in Blue have been dominant in the series so far. Barring a phase in the first match, where Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner gave the hosts a scare with a terrific partnership, India have been all over the Kiwis. While New Zealand competed to an extent in the first game, they were blown away in Raipur, going down by eight wickets.

The performance of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in the second ODI was a big plus as he had some underwhelming games before that. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have continued their good form. The batting has also been in fine nick.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis have made one change to their playing XI - Jacob Duffy is in for Henry Shipley.

Having won the series, the Men in Blue have decided to make two changes - Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are out as Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik come in.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

Today's IND vs New Zealand pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, there was some joy in Raipur for Indian seamers upfront, but it’s unlikely to be the case in Indore. If you look at the pitch, there’s a nice even cover of grass in the middle to hold it together. As the evening progresses, the ball will only skid on better. Bare patches closer to the batters, but it’s not going to matter as the pitch is very firm.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c & wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

